Abington Heights played its way back from a struggling 7-5 team to one that fell just short of playing for division and district titles and in the state tournament.

The Comets won seven straight to get into contention only to lose three of their final four games, all against district finalists on the road, by a total of 11 points.

Emerging young talent and the use of a deeper bench rotation helped create in-season improvement.

“We lost five games, two of them on the last shot and I’m doing what I usually do,” Comets coach Ken Bianchi said. “ … Our JVs were playing well and I said, ‘I’m going to try, we’re shaking up the lineup’.”

The close calls that spoiled the in-season turnaround started with a 53-51, overtime loss at Scranton, the repeat Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 6A champion. If the Comets had pulled out a win, instead of finishing in a tie for second, two games behind, they would have wound up tied with the Knights, forcing a first-place playoff for a second straight year.

Abington Heights finished up 15-8, losing to both teams that will play for the District 2 Class 5A championship that the Comets once owned.

The Comets lost their regular-season finale at North Pocono, 50-45.

Playing without injured scoring leader Matt Show, Abington Heights then beat Crestwood, 41-35, in the district quarterfinals before losing to Pittston Area, 43-36, in the Feb. 25 semifinal with berths in the district final and state tournament on the line.

Pittston Area 43, Abington Heights 36

YATESVILLE — Dominic Jannuzzi scored a game-high 14 points — with six coming on a personal run in the second quarter — and grabbed nine rebounds as Pittston Area held off Abington Heights in the district semifinals.

“Awesome. Awesome,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “I told him at halftime, ‘They can’t stop you. Just start shooting the ball with two hands instead of that scoop shot.’ ”

Abington Heights missed out on the state playoffs for the third straight year after qualifying 13 straight seasons and winning a state title in 2018. The Comets made it to the title game last season, only to have to forfeit to Crestwood because of COVID-19 issues.

Pittston Area took the lead for good early as Cencetti’s three-point play resulted in a 5-3 lead near the midway portion of the first quarter. Abington Heights knocked the deficit down to one midway through the second period, but Jannuzzi scored six consecutive points. The first two came on a short inside cut to the basket, something the Patriots exploited several times.

“They’re a good 3-point shooting team and didn’t even have to shoot threes,” Bianchi said. “They were getting all layups.”

Another burst in the third quarter where Jannuzzi scored twice and fired a pass inside to Cencetti for another bucket made it 34-25. Cencetti’s points also came on a quick inside move.

The Patriots looked like they were going to take control with 3:35 remaining in the game when Ghannam scored inside off a pass from Walsh for a 39-29 advantage. Abington Heights, though, put on one final burst to try to save its season.

Two straight drives by Will Marion and a 3-pointer by Jamison Bessoir moved the Comets within 39-36 with 1:26 to play. Pittston Area, though, worked the clock and scored the game’s final four points.

Marion led the Comets with 13 points. Bessoir added 11. Dom Selvenis made three steals while helping hold 1,000-point career scorer J.J. Walsh to six points.

Abington Heights 41, Crestwood 35

CLARKS SUMMIT – Ryan Nealon hit consecutive 3-pointers from 25 feet and beyond in the last two minutes to finish off the victory over defending champion Crestwood in the district quarterfinals.

“Coaches in the huddle just kept telling me to keep shooting,” said Nealon, who scored 13 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. “I was open, so I shot it.”

Then he did it again, from a step farther out with 53 seconds left for a 38-32 lead.

His 3-point shooting was one of the biggest reasons that a physical, defensive battle for three quarters opened up in the fourth quarter.

The teams combined for 13 points in the second quarter and 10 in the third to head into the fourth quarter tied, 21-21. There, Abington Heights outscored Crestwood, 20-14.

Instead of ending Crestwood’s title defense, Abington Heights had originally hoped to prevent the championship from ever occurring.

Abington Heights qualified for, but never made it to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza last season, instead having to hand the title to Crestwood when the team was shut down for COVID precautions following a semifinal victory and Crestwood was awarded the title in a walkover.

By the time the two teams got together, many of the key players from the match-up that never materialized had already moved on through graduation.

Marion helped Abington Heights take a pair of seven-point leads in the first quarter and an eight-pointer in the second.

Marion scored five points in the first quarter, then opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer for a 15-7 lead on the way to 12 points.

Scranton 53, Abington Heights 51

SCRANTON – Arvel Chandler’s tip-in of his own miss lifted the host Knights to the victory in a game between two of the three teams tied for the Lackawanna Division 1 lead going into the next-to-last game of the regular season.

Nealon fed Bryce Florey for the tying basket with 50 seconds left.

Scranton, then held for the final shot.

Chandler missed, but converted on the second chance.

“As good as they are and with the playmakers they have, they run good offensive sets and they’re tough to defend,” Scranton coach Tony Battaglia said, explaining the late-game strategy. “So, if we can get the last shot, we’re going to take it.”

The Comets rallied from a 13-point, first-half deficit with Nealon showing off his range while going 5-for-9 on 3-pointers. He turned one into a four-point play and finished with 20 points.

Mason Fedor came off the bench to provide 17 points and five assists. Florey had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Abington Heights 47, Scranton Prep 41

CLARKS SUMMIT – The Comets moved into the first-place tie by beating visiting Scranton Prep Feb. 12.

Selvenis scored 12 points to lead an Abington Heights bench combination that outproduced Scranton Prep’s bench, 23-2 in points, 12-1 in rebounds, 6-2 in assists and 4-0 in blocked shots.

Abington Heights outscored Scranton Prep, 21-12, in the fourth quarter with Selvenis making all four of his shots.

“I just think (Bianchi) has a lot of trust in us, that’s the most important part,” Selvenis said.

Fedor, who also came off the bench, had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

Scranton Prep’s Andrew Ferguson scored a game-high 14 points.