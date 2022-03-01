The list of teams to play in every set of District 2 basketball championships at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza was reduced from three to two when Mid Valley ended Scranton Prep’s seven-year district title run with a 66-48 victory in a Class 4A boys final.

The loss by the Cavaliers leaves the Abington Heights and Hazleton Area girls as the only teams making a seventh straight appearance at the arena.

Abington Heights will play in the last of the girls games on the three-day, 11-game schedule when it takes on Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Pittston Area March 5 at 6 p.m. for the Class 5A title.

The Lady Comets are 5-1 at the arena. Abington Heights and Class A girls favorite Susquehanna each have a chance to tie the Scranton Prep boys for the most arena titles with six.

Abington Heights takes the second seed and an 18-6 record into the championship game against top-seed Pittston Area.

Pittston Area went from four wins last season to 24-3 this season behind the play of a talented backcourt combination. Junior Kallie Booth was recently voted Most Valuable Player by WVC Division 1 coaches, who named freshman Daniella Ranieli a first-team all-star.