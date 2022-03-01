Abington Heights allowed just 22.3 points per game while closing the regular season on a four-game winning streak, then carried that defensive momentum into the playoffs.

The Lady Comets defeated North Pocono, 53-25, and Dallas, 55-32, in the first two rounds of the District 2 Class 5A girls basketball tournament to reach the March 5 championship game.

Abington Heights 55, Dallas 32

Allison Dammer finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for Abington Heights, which broke open a five-point game at halftime of the Feb. 26 semifinals.

“We couldn’t seem to close that gap once it opened,” Dallas coach Kelly Martin-Johnson said.

In the first six minutes of the third quarter, the Lady Comets outscored the Lady Mounts 13-1 for a 26-21 lead. A Maggie Coleman layup extended the lead to 39-22 at the 2:31 mark, and Abington Heights punctuated a devastating quarter for Dallas with a long pass to Dammer for a buzzer-beating layup to take a 16-point advantage.

Abington Heights outscored Dallas 29-11 in the second half. The Lady Mounts made just three field goals along the way and went 1-for-18 in the third period.

The Lady Comets held the Lady Mounts without a 3-pointer in the game.

Emily McDonald added 12 points and eight rebounds in the win. Maggie Coleman had 11 points, three assists and three blocked shots.

Anna Scoblick did a bit of everything, contributing seven points, six rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and two blocked shots.

Abington Heights 53, North Pocono 25

Coleman made four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points in the home-court, quarterfinal win.

Scoblick and McDonald added 10 points each while Madison Zalewski had nine.

Pink Game

Abington Heights and North Pocono also met to end the regular season, playing their annual Pink Game to raise funds for programs supporting cancer patients.

The Lady Comets shut out the visiting Lady Trojans in the first quarter on the way to a 53-12 rout.

Zalewski scored 16 points while Coleman and McDonald added 10 each.

Regular season

Abington Heights finished second again in Lackawanna League Division 1 going 10-3, losing only to the division champions on its schedule – Scranton Prep (twice) and Western Wayne.

The Lady Comets closed the regular season 16-6 overall with the help of the late winning streak.