Abington Heights and Western Wayne tied for second place in the Lackawanna League boys volleyball a year ago.

But, when the Comets and Wildcats squared off to open the Lackawanna season March 29, there was no question which was the better team.

Abington Heights swept the three-set match by scores of 25-7, 25-9 and 25-18.

Nate Steenback, Colin Jenkins and Nico Bossi had five kills each. Steenback also had four assists while Jenkins had three aces.

James Brust had 20 assists while Dane Johnson added 10.

Thomas Sheeran led in aces with six.

BOYS TENNIS

Abington Heights was the most dominant team in District 2 through matches of April 4.

The Lackawanna League-leading Comets had the district’s best record at 6-0 and, of the five remaining unbeatens in the district, they were the only win not to give up a team point.

Abington Heights beat all six opponents, 5-0.

The Comets return Sam Christman, a district doubles champion and singles semifinalist from last year’s District 2 Class 3A team champions.

They have also added highly regarded freshman Phaneel Mallaiah along with bringing back doubles players Luke Morgan and Ryan Salony.

BOYS LACROSSE

Abington Heights went into an April 5 night game with a 2-1 record, all in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The Comets sandwiched road wins of 6-5 over Wyoming Area and 7-3 over Lakeland around a 12-5 home loss to Scranton Prep.

Wyatt Carper made 12 saves while Xander Davis and Colin Price scored twice each against Wyoming Area.

Rob Watkins led Scranton Prep’s win with five goals.

Price scored four times for Abington Heights against Lakeland.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Casey Healey scored all four of her goals in the first half and Casey Healey had three of her four April 5 when Abington Heights posted its first victory of the season with a 14-3, Wyoming Valley Conference rout of visiting Hazleton Area.

Abington Heights opened an 11-1 lead with nearly nine minutes still remaining in the half and had a 13-2 lead at the break.

Allison Dammer added three goals in the win.

The Comets had lost their first three games, all in the Wyoming Valley Conference and all by two goals in the last week of March. They fell on the road at Scranton Prep (10-8) and Delaware Valley (8-6), then lost at home to Wyoming Area (9-7).

Dammer, Healey and Caly Yankow all scored twice against Wyoming Area.