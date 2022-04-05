🔊 Listen to this

Lauren Stalica drove in five runs and Megan Heard drove in four April 4 when Abington Heights began defense of its Lackawanna League Division 1 softball title by pounding host Delaware Valley, 21-6, in five innings in a crossover game.

Stalica, Heard and starting pitcher Avery Fiorillo all hit home runs.

Abington Heights took control with 11 runs in the top of the second inning after the first ended in a 1-1 tie.

Stalica also had a double and scored twice.

Riley Knott went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

Lindsey Tasker, Marley Sarafinko and Renee McDonald all joined Stalica with two hits each.

McDonald, who drove in three runs, and Tasker had doubles.

Abington Heights 3, Parkland 1

Avery Fiorillo threw a three-hitter March 26 when Abington Heights opened the season by winning at Parkland in a non-league game.

Bryn Stiles led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple, run and RBI.

Megan Heard, Renee McDonald and Colleen Cole all had two hits.

Heard scored twice and McDonald drove in two runs.