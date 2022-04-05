Keystone College outscored Rosemont College, 31-5, in an April 2 doubleheader to improve to 3-1 in the Colonial States Athletic Conference and 8-11 overall.

Full-timers Bobby Pokorney, Julio Acosta, Chris Hadsall and R.J. Gouldsbury are batting between .303 and .333 for the Giants, who were named preseason favorites in the CSAC in a coaches’ poll. Keystone hs won the last 12 CSAC titles.

Nick Termini, a freshman from Abington Heights, has made five pitching appearances, going 0-1 with a 12.00 earned run average.

Clarks Summit University is 1-4 in the CSAC and 1-13 overall.

SOFTBALL

Gary Wilmet, who recently retired as Lackawanna Trail field hockey coach, is serving as interim coach for Keystone softball for this season.

The Lady Giants are 2-0 in the CSAC and 8-8 overall.

Alyssa Booth is batting .412, just in front of Lexy Johnson’s .408 for the team lead.

Clarks Summit is 1-5 in the CSAC and 3-12 overall.

LACROSSE

Both Keystone teams are winless.

The men are 0-4 with 15 or more goals allowed in each game.

The women’s team is 0-7.