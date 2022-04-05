WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Abington Heights put its Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza experience to good use March 5 in the District 2 Class 5A girls basketball championship game.

The Lady Comets matched records for success in district championships at the arena and were led in doing so by a couple of regulars at the event.

Allison Dammer and Anna Scoblick, each playing the arena for the fourth straight year, took over in the second half and led Abington Heights to a come-from-behind, 38-31 victory over Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Pittston Area.

The victory was the sixth in seven years of championships at the arena, allowing Abington Heights to match the Scranton Prep boys and Susquehanna girls for the most by one team. The Lady Comets have appeared at the arena in all seven years, an accomplishment they share with only the Hazleton Area girls.

Abington Heights ran off 10 straight points to end the third quarter and start the fourth, taking a lead that it expertly protected down the stretch.

“Experience helps a lot,” Scoblick said. “When you look at the scoreboard and you see up six with two minutes left, that can be a scary thing.

“But, we say it time and time again that free throws and layups win games. We capitalized on those.”

Dammer was the game’s dominant player with 18 points, 16 rebounds (12 defensive), seven blocked shots and three steals.

“She was a force in there,” Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory said. “There’s no question that she bothered us in there.”

The 6-foot-1 senior forward/center went 7-for-10 from the floor.

Scoblick added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

While veterans led Abington Heights, Pittston Area turned to its freshman all-star point guard, Daniella Ranieli, who scored a game-high 19 points and was largely responsible for the Lady Patriots leading, 20-16, late in the third quarter.

Dammer became more assertive in shutting down Ranieli’s drives and the Abington Heights offense began to connect.

“I’ve had some issues earlier in the season with trying to block shots too early,” Dammer said. “I told myself, ‘no trying to block shots in the first quarter,’ because sometimes that gets me in foul trouble.

“So, I’m really proud of how I controlled myself on the block. (Ranieli) was getting through our girls’ defense. She’s really good at getting to the basket and my coach told me I had to step in and help out on her. I think everybody stepped up big in different ways.”

Dammer and Scoblick combined for the scoring in the second-half streak that put Abington Heights ahead to stay.

“I kept telling them, ‘the ball will fall’,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said. “As soon as we get started scoring, we’ll be OK.”

The Lady Comets ended a stretch of more than 13 minutes with just three points when Scoblick found Dammer in the low post with 1:17 left in the third quarter.

Scoblick hit Dammer again to tie the game just before the third-quarter buzzer.

After the two plays in the post ended the third quarter, Abington Heights scored the first six points of the fourth on three drives, two by Scoblick and one by Dammer.

“We’re battled tested, so we know when our shots aren’t falling, that’s not the end,” Scoblick said. “We just keep playing until they do.”

The Abington Heights defense held Pittston Area scoreless for more than seven minutes and lead the reached 10 before a Ranieli three-point play with 38.8 seconds left.

“We were a little late on the help in the first half,” Klingman said. “We knew they were going to drive it. We talked about it at halftime and we did a much better job on the help in the second half.”