Keystone College will celebrate the career of Dr. Michael Mould April 22 during a special event, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks.

Mould has been synonymous with excellence in athletics at Keystone where he has served for about half a century as a coach, professor and athletic director.

Mould’s career at Keystone began in 1962.

“Mike really represents the very best of Keystone College in so many ways,” Keystone president Tracy L. Brundage, Ph.D. said in a press release. “We are so fortunate to have him as an integral part of our college community.”

Mould came to what was then Keystone Junior College following a year as Penn State University as a graduate assistant in physical education.

The Springfield, Mass. native launched Keystone’s varsity soccer program, which reached the junior college national Final Four within three years.

Mould, who also coached basketball, guided the baseball team to a 373-177-3 record in 28 seasons.

After 28 years as athletic director at Keystone through 1990, Mould took the same position at Misericordia University until returning to Keystone as a faculty member in sports management in 2005.

“To me, being associated with Keystone for so many years has really been an honor,” Mould said. “I’m so proud of the students I have taught in the classroom and coached in the gym and on the field, not only for their athletic accomplishments, but for what they have gone on to achieve in their lives.”

Tickets and additional event information are available at www.keystone.edu/mouldgala.