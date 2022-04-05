🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Heights made the most of its first-ever chance to play at home in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament game.

The Lady Comets were in control throughout March 10 when they defeated District 3’s Twin Valley, 40-24, in the opening round of the Class 5A tournament.

Opening round state games were played, for the most part, on home courts this year as one of the COVID-related adjustments.

The win was the eighth straight by the Lady Comets, a streak in which they gave up an average of just 25.1 points per game.

“We contested the 3s and we wanted to protect the rim as much as we could,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said. “We were successful.

“I’m really proud of this group.”

Caroline Murray got Abington Heights started, then the defense took it from there.

Murray was 3-for-3 on 3-pointers before the midway point in the first quarter for an early 10-4 lead.

“Different kids stepped up at different times,” Klingman said. “I thought Caroline Murray started off terrific. That’s what she needed.

“Anna (Scoblick) was locked in on their best player and Allison Dammer had to come and defend the perimeter on a a post player that shoots a lot of 3-pointers.

Scoblick matched Murray with 12 points while Dammer provided 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Abington Heights held Twin Valley to two field goals from a stretch of 19:07 to break the game open.

“I was really happy with the defensive effort and when we needed the ball to go in the basket, it did.”

The start of play was delayed more than a half hour because Twin Valley arrived late after being caught in a traffic jam on Interstate 81 North.

Mechanicsburg 45, Abington Heights 44

Abington Heights erased a 12-point halftime deficit at Pottsville’s Martz Hall March 12 to lead in the fourth quarter of the second round state game before falling to Mechanicsburg.

Mechanicsburg hit five first-half 3-pointers for leads of 16-7 after one quarter and 30-18 at halftime.

Abington Heights took the lead with a 17-4 third quarter.

Cassie Eager, who led Mechanicsburg with 11 points, hit a clutch 3-pointer with less than three minutes remaining.

Scoblick led Abington Heights with 14 points.