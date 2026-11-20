Abington Heights running back Jayden Anglin gets to the second level on a carry Friday night.

Abington Heights’ Rodman Azar breaks for the end zone during the first round of the state playoffs.

Rodman Azar hauls in a catch in Southern Lehigh territory for a Comets’ first down.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Colton Sams spread the ball around while hitting 25 of 28 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as unbeaten Southern Lehigh eliminated host Abington Heights with a 46-15 victory in a PIAA Class 5A playoff game.

The victory moved last year’s Class 4A state champions to within three wins of another championship.

Sams hit five receivers multiple times and threw touchdowns to four different targets. He completed 19 straight passes beginning in the game’s opening drive and continuing to late in the third quarter.

“He’s a very talented player,” Abington Heights coach Joe Repshis said. “He spread the ball around. We knew coming in that he was a very talented quarterback and it showed.

“They executed. We tried to give them some different looks coverage-wise, some different pressures, but he got rid of the ball very quick and got in the hands of guys on the perimeter who could make plays.”

With Sams at the controls, the Spartans scored on all five drives in the first three quarters.

They had seven total touchdowns in that time to complete the scoring with the help of two touchdown returns 1:02 apart.

After Abington Heights closed to within 13-7 midway through the second quarter, Jack Pavis returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Then, 305-pound lineman Lucas Sutyak intercepted a screen pass and returned it 19 yards for his second career pick-six.

“It was huge momentum,” Sutyak said. “Coach said we had to come out strong after a tough week against Pocono Mountain East when we made a lot of mistakes.

“We got that momentum. It was great for the guys and it was just an awesome game all around.”

Abington Heights, the District 2-6-9 Subregional champion, had a six-game winning streak snapped and finished 8-5.

The Comets got 151 yards rushing from record-setting tailback Jayden Anglin, who a week ago became the school’s first runner to surpass 2,000 yards in a season.

Noah Kayal passed for 151 yards and ran for both Abington Heights touchdowns.

The Comets, however, could not keep up with the production from the Spartans air attack.

Sams passed 13 yards to Otto Young for the first score and found Pavis for a 12-yard touchdown early in the second. Young finished with eight catches for 104 yards.

Abington Heights used a daring move to get within six points.

Facing fourth-and-a foot from their 44, the Comets went with a deep pass down the right side. Kayal found Rodman Azar for 38 yards, then hit him again on the next play for 17 yards to the 1.

The two returns allowed the Spartans to score 19 points in the last 5½ minutes of the first half.

Adam Fritts scored from the 3 with 25.7 seconds left to complete a two-minute drill in which Sams completed three passes for 45 yards and ran three times for 29 more.

Sams finished off the Comets with 107 yards and two touchdowns passing in the third quarter. He sandwiched scoring passes of 2 yards to Brennan Fox and 6 yards to Dylan Fistner around a 12-yard Kayal touchdown run.

Southern Lehigh advances to play District 12 champion Imhotep Charter in the quarterfinals.

PIAA Class 5A first round

Southern Lehigh 46, Abington Heights 15

Southern Lehigh`7`25`14`0 — 46

Abington Heights`0`8`7`0 — 15

First quarter

SL – Otto Young 13 pass from Colton Sams (Declan Walsh kick), 6:46

Second quarter

SL – Jack Pavis 12 pass from Sams (kick blocked), 8:38

AH – Noah Kayal 1 run (Jack Hartshorn kick), 5:44

SL – Pavis 95 kickoff return (run failed), 5:29

SL – Lucas Sutyak 19 interception return (run failed), 4:27

SL – Adam Fritts 3 run (Walsh kick), 0:25.7

Third quarter

SL – Brennan Fox 2 pass from Sams (Walsh kick), 9:00

AH – Kayal 12 run (Jayden Anglin run), 4:36

SL – Dylan Fistner 6 pass from Sams (Walsh kick), 2:07

Team Statistics`SL`AH

First downs`18`14

Rushes-yards`25-118`31-166

Passing yards`266`151

Total yards`384`317

Passing`25-28-0`8-28-2

Sacked-yards lost`1-5`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-38.0`3-27.7

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`8-68`7-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING —SL, Fritts 7-34, Sams 6-28, Jayson Stock 6-25, Omar Romero 4-24, Jack MoDavis 2-7. AH, Anglin 24-151, Kayal 7-15.

PASSING — SL, Sams 25-28-0-266. AH, Kayal 8-28-2-151.

RECEIVING – SL, Young 8-104, Pavis 6-51, Fistner 4-32, Fritts 3-37, Layton Shook 2-32, MoDavis 1-8, Fox 1-2. AH, Rodman Azar 4-82, Anglin 2-53, Evan Keiper 1-12, Cooper Manning 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — SL, Sutyak 1-19, Walsh 1-0. AH, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS – None.