Abington Heights had its bats silenced Thursday morning in the PIAA Class 5A softball championship game.

The Comets managed just one hit against Indiana University recruit Bria Bosiljevac as Shaler posted a 10-0 victory in five innings at Penn State University.

A grand slam by Shaler’s Haley Machajewski ended the game via the 10-run rule.

Isabella DiRiggi had a single to start the second inning for the only hit for District 2 champion Abington Heights (23-2). Bosiljevic struck out eight.

District 7 champion Shaler (24-1) scored four times in the second — two on bases-loaded walks and two more on an error. The Titans added single runs in the third and fourth innings.

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