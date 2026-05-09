Wyoming Seminary’s Billy Hall in action against Holy Cross’s Alex Harrison in the finals of the District 2 Class 2A boys tennis singles tournament. Hall beat Harrison in straight sets to win the gold.

Wyoming Seminary’s Billy Hall in action against Holy Cross’s Alex Harrison in the finals of the District 2 Class 2A boys tennis singles tournament. Hall beat Harrison in straight sets to win the gold.

Wyoming Seminary’s Billy Hall in action against Holy Cross’s Alex Harrison in the finals of the District 2 Class 2A boys tennis singles tournament. Hall beat Harrison in straight sets to win the gold.

Wyoming Seminary’s Billy Hall in action against Holy Cross’s Alex Harrison in the finals of the District 2 Class 2A boys tennis singles tournament. Hall beat Harrison in straight sets to win the gold.

Abington Heights’ William Arp was the District 2 Class 3A runner-up for the second straight year after falling to Prayush Mallaiah in the finals on Friday.

Abington Heights’ William Arp was the District 2 Class 3A runner-up for the second straight year after falling to Prayush Mallaiah in the finals on Friday.

Abington Heights’ William Arp was the District 2 Class 3A runner-up for the second straight year after falling to Prayush Mallaiah in the finals on Friday.

Abington Heights freshman Prayush Mallaiah hits a backhand in Friday’s District 2 Class 3A singles final. Mallaiah defeated his Abington Heights teammate William Arp to win the gold.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Coming down the home stretch of a very decorated high school career, the only box left to check as the postseason began for Wyoming Seminary’s Billy Hall was a District 2 singles championship.

The Sem senior has won team titles, doubles titles and finished inside the top four in each of his first three District 3 singles tournaments — but had yet to break through and win.

In commanding fashion, Hall checked that final box Friday and earned that elusive singles gold.

Hall cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win in the finals over Holy Cross’ Alex Harrison to win the District 2 Class 2A boys tennis singles title at Birchwood Racquet Club.

“It’s pretty awesome, I’ve been trying to win this for a couple years,” Hall said. “I think all the support I’ve had from the coaches and everyone, it’s been a huge boost to help me be able to break through.”

In the Class 3A final, Abington Heights freshman Prayush Mallaiah defeated his Comets teammate William Arp 6-1, 6-0 to win gold in his first try. It’s the second year in a row that Abington Heights had both singles tournament players reach the final.

Entering Friday’s semifinal round, Wyoming Seminary had a chance to pull off the same feat with Hall the top seed and Dhruv Sudhakar getting into the mix as the sixth seed.

In the most competitive of the four semifinal matches, Sudhakar was bested 6-4, 6-4 by Harrison. Hall breezed through Harrison’s Holy Cross teammate Ray Zhang 6-3, 6-2 to reach the finals for a second straight year.

In each of his first three District 2 singles tournaments, the opponent that eliminated Hall would go on to win the district championship.

There was no one able to keep up with Hall this year, and his finals victory over Harrison was arguably the most dominant he’d played all tournament.

Hall and Harrison had met for the first time just three days prior on Tuesday in the District 2 team championship. Though their match was ultimately halted after Sem wrapped up the team title, Hall had built up a decisive lead and entered Friday’s singles final knowing he was in a good spot.

“I always prefer playing someone the second time,” Hall said. “I’m able to see the plan form.”

The PIAA Class 2A singles tournament will begin on May 22 and conclude on May 23 with all matches played at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Before Hall could get there, he’ll first tackle the team state tournament with his Wyoming Seminary teammates with a first-round matchup against District 3 champion Camp Hill set for Tuesday at Birchwood Racquet Club.

Mallaiah wins Class 3A gold as freshman

Friday’s Class 3A district championship match wasn’t just a clash between teammates. It was also a family affair for Prayush Mallaiah.

Mallaiah’s brother Praneel, a three-time District 2 champ in his playing days at Abington Heights, was in attendance to watch as Mallaiah won the gold medal in his first try with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the championship match.

“I wanted him (Praneel) to come out and watch me play,” Mallaiah said after his win. “It’s really nice for my dad and my brother to watch me do this.”

Three days after winning a 13th straight team district championship, Abington Heights continued to dominate the competition in Class 3A by securing both spots in the district title match on Friday.

Mallaiah coasted to a win over West Scranton’s Matthew D’Augustine, and Arp defeated Wyoming Valley West’s Gadgidas Reisinger for the second straight year in the semis to make it an all-Comets final.

It was the second year in a row Abington Heights had both singles entrants in the district tournament make the finals, and the second year in a row for Arp: the junior fell to Praneel Mallaiah in last year’s championship round.

This year, it was the younger Mallaiah’s turn, defeating Arp to cap off a stellar freshman season with district gold. Through four tournament matches, Mallaiah dropped just one game total.

“I feel like I got out there and was playing really consistent, being really aggressive with my shots,” Mallaiah said.

Abington Heights will follow Wyoming Seminary at Birchwood Racquet Club on Tuesday with their own first round match in the team state tournament, facing Radnor from District 1.

District 2 Class 2A Boys Tennis Championships

Semifinals — Billy Hall (SEM) def. Ray Zhang (HC) 6-3, 6-2; Alex Harrison (HC) def. Dhruv Sudhakar (SEM) 6-4, 6-4.

Finals — Hall def. Harrison 6-0, 6-1.

Class 3A Boys Tennis Championships

Semifinals — Prayush Mallaiah (AH) def. Matthew D’Augustine (WS) 6-0, 6-0; William Arp (AH) def. Gadgidas Reisinger (WVW) 6-1, 6-0.

Finals — Mallaiah def. Arp 6-1, 6-0.