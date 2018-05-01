Jobs

Man on the street: ‘What is your typical breakfast?’

May 1st, 2018 12:40 pm

“Pancakes. I’m a pancake guy.” John Marino Mayfield

“Avocado toast with a fried egg.” Heather Percival South Abington Twp.

“I like oatmeal. I like it with cinnamon spice.” Lisa Burke Scranton

“I switch back and forth between eggs and avocado and oatmeal with cinnamon and honey.” Heidi Smith Newton Twp.

“I like to eat Chobani flip yogurts. My favorite is the pumpkin in the fall.” Amanda Yakus Wyoming

“Two hard-boiled eggs, a cheese stick and an apple.” Jeremy Yakus Wyoming

Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda


