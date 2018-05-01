Man on the street: ‘What is your typical breakfast?’

“Pancakes. I’m a pancake guy.”

John Marino

Mayfield

“Avocado toast with a fried egg.”

Heather Percival

South Abington Twp.

“I like oatmeal. I like it with cinnamon spice.”

Lisa Burke

Scranton

“I switch back and forth between eggs and avocado and oatmeal with cinnamon and honey.”

Heidi Smith

Newton Twp.

“I like to eat Chobani flip yogurts. My favorite is the pumpkin in the fall.”

Amanda Yakus

Wyoming

“Two hard-boiled eggs, a cheese stick and an apple.”

Jeremy Yakus

Wyoming

“Pancakes. I’m a pancake guy.” John Marino Mayfield https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS1.jpg “Pancakes. I’m a pancake guy.” John Marino Mayfield “Avocado toast with a fried egg.” Heather Percival South Abington Twp. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS2.jpg “Avocado toast with a fried egg.” Heather Percival South Abington Twp. “I like oatmeal. I like it with cinnamon spice.” Lisa Burke Scranton https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS3.jpg “I like oatmeal. I like it with cinnamon spice.” Lisa Burke Scranton “I switch back and forth between eggs and avocado and oatmeal with cinnamon and honey.” Heidi Smith Newton Twp. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS4.jpg “I switch back and forth between eggs and avocado and oatmeal with cinnamon and honey.” Heidi Smith Newton Twp. “I like to eat Chobani flip yogurts. My favorite is the pumpkin in the fall.” Amanda Yakus Wyoming https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS5.jpg “I like to eat Chobani flip yogurts. My favorite is the pumpkin in the fall.” Amanda Yakus Wyoming “Two hard-boiled eggs, a cheese stick and an apple.” Jeremy Yakus Wyoming https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS6.jpg “Two hard-boiled eggs, a cheese stick and an apple.” Jeremy Yakus Wyoming