Lackawanna College recognizes football coach Mark Duda for 25 years

Lackawanna College officials recognized NJCAA Hall of Fame inductee Coach Mark Duda, head of the college’s football program, during the team’s annual Spring Game on May 5 at Valor Credit Union Field at Scranton Memorial Stadium. During Duda’s 25 years as a head coach, the Falcons have gained national recognition and the college has become a key player in helping athletes move on to Division I and the National Football League. Shown during the special halftime presentation are, from left, Lackawanna College Director of Athletics Joya Whittington, Head Football Coach Mark Duda and President Mark Volk.