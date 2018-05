Ten strong strong Rotarians met May 5 to do a highway cleanup on Routes 6 & 11 from North Clarks Summit to Gravel Pond Road. The road looks great and a lot of trash was picked up. The big winner was Dave Griffin, who found a $5 dollar bill. From left, are Trip Crowley, Janice Bevacqua, Gary Lyons, Warren Watkins, Steve Selige, Michellle Crowley, Chris Selige, Veronica Krupa, Leah Rudolph, Dave Griffin. Missing from the photo: Eileen Christian, Rotary photographer.

