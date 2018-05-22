Dalton Children’s Fishing Derby attracts 73 fisherpersons

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Five-year-old Logan Donovan, left, of Scranton, holds a 13 1/2 inch trout, with his grandmother Kathy Donovan. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Fishing derby volunteer Teresa Opeil, left, paints the face of 4-year-old Gabriella Belardi, of Old Forge. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal McKenna Peters, 5, of Clarks Summit, with her 4-year-old cousin Brayden Peters, of Tunkhannock. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The Simko brothers participated in the fishing derby. From left, first row, are Ezeol, Dontavious, Terell, and Jermaine Simko. Second row, Kevin Simko. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Steven Leuthe, left, of Fleetville, helps his nephew David Leuthe carry a 25 1/2 inch rainbow trout he caught. This fish is the biggest on record of the fishing derby. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Tom Davis, right,, president of the children’s fishing derby, measures a trout that Jayde Waibel, 12, left, of Dalton caught, as her friend Nadia Toth, 12, of Dalton, looks on. The trout was 17 inches long. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Volunteers of the Dalton Children’s Fishing Derby are, from left, first row, Colin Sheridan, Tom Davis, Joe McGrath, Sr, Amber Sheridan, Teresa Opeil, and Susan Davidson. Second row, Shelley Sheridan and Jill Caden. Third row, Jason Loney, Tim Ruddy, Harold Luther, Cindy Luther, Joe McGrath, Jr, Jimmy McGrath, Patrick McMullen, Deb McGrath, Pat Virkitis, Debbie Stanley, Pete Gentile and Renee Staff. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Employees of Honesdale National Bank make popcorn for the event. From left, first row, are Robert Ferraro, branch manager of Eynon and Hamlin branches; his wife Catherine Ferraro, vice president/commercial loan officer of Clarks Summit branch; Lisa Valentine, head teller/customer service representative of Clarks Summit branch; and her daughter Katie Valentine. Second row, Teresa Popko, teller/customer service representative of Clarks Summit branch; and Carol Milani, assistant vice president/ branch manager of Clarks Summit branch. - -

DALTON — Streamside Park was recently stocked with trout, rainbow trout, and other fish so children who came out on May 20 could try their hand at catching them at the 15th annual Dalton Children’s Fishing Derby. This year, the turnout was 73 children — a little less than last year’s 120 children but still decent for a cloudy Sunday afternoon.

Although not a record attendance turnout, a record was broken at this year’s derby. David Leuthe, who was with his uncle Stephen Leuthe, caught a rainbow trout with a measurement of a whopping 25 1/2 inches long. That’s the biggest fish in all of the derby’s 15 years.

The rainbow trout was measured by derby president and official scorekeeper Tom Davis, an avid fisherman who fishes nearly everyday. He enjoys leading this event and measuring the fish brought in by the children.

“If it weren’t for the kids, I wouldn’t be doing it,” Davis said. “It keeps them from being home and looking at a screen for hours. It gets them outdoors.”

Davis attends the fishing derby no matter if it’s a bright, sunny day or a windy, rainy day.

“We’ve had every weather you could imagine,” he said.

Davis also recorded many different lengths of fish such as a 13-inch rainbow trout caught by 13-year-old Moscow resident Michelle Kostik. Her sister Alexandra caught a fish that measured 17 inches in length.

“I like the fishing derby,” she said. “It’s nice.”

Twelve-year-old Jayde Waibel brought her net with a big trout, which Davis recorded at 17 inches.

“It’s really great,” she said of the fishing derby.

“There are a lot of fish,” added her friend Nadia Toth.

Mayor Aaron Holzman, who attended the event for the first time, thanked the many volunteers who contributed to the derby, especially the McGrath family for spearheading it.

“It’s about families spending time together,” Holzman said. “It’s a great opportunity for parents to spend time with their children.”

Holzman gave a young fisherman the Mayor’s Trophy, which is always awarded to the youngest person to catch a fish.

McGrath’s family, which owns McGrath’s Pub & Eatery, purchased three cases of meat for the burgers served under the pavilion from Schiff’s Market. Schiff’s also donated three more cases of burger meat. Slocum’s Market donated hot dogs. Dalton Pharmacy donated doughnuts. The fishing derby committee donated incidentals, including condiments and paper products. Mid Valley Beverage donated soda. Volunteer Amber Sheridan donated five cases of water. New this year, employees of Honesdale National Bank brought a popcorn maker for people to enjoy freshly-made popcorn.

Annual derby attracts 73 fisherpersons

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

