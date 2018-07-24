Deadline extended For Lackawanna County 3-on-3 Tournament

SCRANTON — The deadline for the annual Lackawanna County 3-on-3 Tournament has been extended to noon Wednesday, July 25.

Registrations will be taken at the Lackawanna County Visitors Center until noon Wednesday. The tournament takes place July 27-29.

The action “tips-off” at 5 p.m. on Friday. Saturday games will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s action, if necessary, will start at 9 a.m. and run through completion. The games will be played on the 100-200 blocks on Wyoming Avenue. Boys and girls will play Friday and Saturday. Sunday has been reserved as the rain date.

A portion of the tournament’s proceeds will benefit local high school basketball programs and Coaches vs. Cancer.

The Lackawanna/Susquehanna Office of Drug & Alcohol Programs will be on site providing a variety of information and resources. Its message for the weekend will involve discussing the perils of drugs and alcohol abuse.

For more information, call 570-496-1701 or visit www.visitnepa.org for a brochure and weather information throughout the weekend. You can also checkout the county’s website at www.lackawannacounty.org for tournament data.