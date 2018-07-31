SCRANTON — The 26th Anniversary Hook O’Malley 5K Run/Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19 at McDade Park. Registration will be held 8:15 to 9:45 a.m. and will cost $20 until Thursday, Aug. 16. Day of Race registration will be $25. For more information, call 570-346-1828 or 570-341-7787. All donations benefit the American Cancer Society. Members of the planning committee are Emily O’Malley, Vincent O’Malley, Patrick O’Malley, James Barrett, Patrick O’Malley, II, Matthew O’Malley and Jim Moran.