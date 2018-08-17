Annual Hook O’Malley 5K Run/Walk against Cancer is Sunday, Aug. 19

SCRANTON — The 26nd Annual Hook O’Malley 5K Run/Walk against Cancer, in memory of Paul Hook O’Malley who believed In the spiritual, emotional, and physical health of the youth in his community, will be held, rain or shine, on Sunday, Aug. 19 at McDade Park off Keyser Avenue

Registration will be from 8:15 to 9:45 a.m. and the race will be start promptly at 10 a.m. Race day registration cost is $20. The first 50 registrant will receive tee shirts. There will be refreshments served after the race and awards given in various age groups.