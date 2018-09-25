No horsing around at Dalton Horse Show

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Hailey Polcha, 5, of Newton Twp., on her horse Emily with her second and third-place ribbons for leadline. Hailey is pictured with her mother Meghan. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Employees of Alter House, a new restaurant in Clarks Summit, cook and serve foods for the Dalton Horse Show. From left, are executive chef Michael Langdon, sous chef Devin Pogdan, general manager Natalie Zehner, Paxton Nolan, 11; and owners Elisha and Patrick Nolan. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Alter House was recently featured in a local magazine. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Sarah Maseychik, of Harveys Lake, has her horse Cosmic Charley jump over the pole. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Rylie Heusner, of Scranton, on her horse named Ty, competes for the James J. Culleton Memorial Award. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Camden Bannan, of Hawley, with her horse Cosmopolitan won first place in the James J. Culleton Memorial Award. Holding the trophy is Camden’s friend Tyler Lindey, of Clarks Summit. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Brittany Fisher, of Duryea, practices galloping with her horse Devolution to compete in the Pleasures. - -

DALTON — About 150 horses and their riders competed in the third annual Dalton Horse Show at the Dalton Fairgrounds Sept. 23.

Show manager Cindy Lempicky has run the show all three years.

“I’ve been doing well with it,” Lempicky said. “I’ve been here (Dalton Horse Show) before my daughter was born.”

Cindy’s daughter Vanessa Lempicky has competed since she was 8 years old and is currently helping her mother run the show by becoming a show steward, making sure riders follow rules and regulations.

“We didn’t want to see it (horse show) shut down,” she said. “This is something I love to do. I hate to see it go away.”

Vanessa is also the front server at Alter House, a new family-owned restaurant in Clarks Summit. Executive chef Michael Langdon and sous chef Devin Bogdan cooked and served farm-to-table dishes at the VIP tent during the event. The food items included late summer vegetable gazpacho, Rowlands mixed greens salad, wood-fire-grilled organic chicken skewers, whole-roasted Bosak’s pork lion, and Heller’s Orchard apple crisp. This is Alter House’s first time serving for the Dalton Horse Show.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Langdon. “It’s a great cause. We are all about community.”

“We support the community as much as possible,” added Elisha Nolan, who owns Alter House with her husband Patrick.

Baked ziti and wing bites were made by McGrath’s Pub & Eatery while Roba’s Family Farms and Gin’s Tavern provided gift certificates for raffle baskets.

Other supporters of the Dalton Horse Show included Bunker Hill Veterinary Hospital, Spur of the Moment Tack Inc., Bosak’s Choice Meats and Corky’s Garden Path Greenhouse. Dalton Fire Company, whom the show benefits, thanks all the sponsors for their support.

Dalton Horse Show is a competition in which equestrians are judged by their riding or jumping skills in many diverse divisions. Judges Brittany Cooper, who supervises Hunter Ring 1, and Creigh Duncan, who supervises Ring 2, judge the riders on how the horses move, including trotting, galloping, and canter, which is in between a trot and a gallop.

Division championships include puddle jumpers, working hunter, open walk trot, leadline, mini stirrup, and open equitation. There were also special awards such as the Major and Ann White trophy, James J. Culleton Memorial Award, and the Jane A. Morris Memorial Hunter Classic trophy.

Having competed in the working hunter division, rider Sarah Maseychik, of Harveys Lake, earned the Major and Ann White trophy with her horse Cosmic Charley. This is her fifth time competing in the Dalton Horse Show. She also competed in shows at the Lake Equestrian Center in Lake Ariel, the Ridge at Riverview in Asbury, New Jersey, and Radnor Hunt in Malvern.

“I like the unique horse and rider bond,” Maseychik said.

Camden Bannan, a rider from Hawley, earned first place in competing in the James J. Culleton Memorial Equitation Classic, a division judged by jumping over fences and riding on the flat. With her horse named Cosmopolitan, Bannan also rode in the 4-H State Horse Championship and the Colonial Finals, in which she took 2nd place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

“It’s my favorite sport,” she said about riding. “I’m looking into riding in college in an equestrian team. I’ve been riding since I was 5 years old.”

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

