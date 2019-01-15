Scranton Prep uses second-half steak to dominate Abington Heights

Abington Journal file photo Abington Heights third leading scorer Clair Marion (No. 12), shown here pulling up to shoot a 10-footer against Pittston Area earlier in the season, came off the bench and played reduced minutes against Scranton Prep because of an illness. -

SCRANTON – Scranton Prep used a 13-point, second-half streak to break open a one-point game Monday night on the way to a 46-26 victory over visiting Abington Heights in a showdown for first place in the Lackawanna League Division 1 girls basketball standings.

With third-leading scorer Clair Marion coming off the bench and playing reduced minutes because of an illness, the Lady Comets struggled with the already difficult task of facing the Classics defense.

Abington Heights rallied from a slow start to lead briefly in the second quarter and was within 19-18 with 3:45 left before Scranton Prep scored the last 11 points of the third quarter and the first two of the fourth quarter.

“We learned a lot of good things,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said. “At some points, I thought we handled the pressure very well. And, then the physicality got into the game, we turned it over and coughed it up.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board and get ready for our next game.”

The teams entered the game in a three-way tie for the division lead, but Scranton Prep emerged with sole possession of first place when Valley View also lost to West Scranton, 52-49.

All-state guard Rachael Rose led the way for Scranton Prep, scoring 14 of her 20 points in the second half.

“She’s a very tough player to guard, but I think we did a great job in the first half,” Klingman said. “She really started her team going offensively in the second half.”

Scranton Prep held Abington Heights scoreless for the first 4:28 and led 8-2 until Erin Albright converted a Maria Tully pass at the first-quarter buzzer. That started a 10-1 run, which included two Tully 3-pointers, for a 12-9 lead midway through the second quarter.

“We needed somebody else to shoot the ball because Clair takes a lot of our shots on the perimeter,” Klingman said.

Tully finished with a team-high 10 points and gave the Lady Comets their last lead, 14-13, with a drive late in the half. She also had three assists and three steals.

Anna Scoblick grabbed 10 rebounds in the first half and finished with 13.

Albright added eight points.

Scranton Prep has won six straight since suffering its only loss to unbeaten Dunmore. The Classics are 5-0 in the Lackawanna and 12-1 overall.

Abington Heights had a nine-game winning streak broken while losing within the district for the first time. It is 4-1 and 11-3.

Abington Heights third leading scorer Clair Marion (No. 12), shown here pulling up to shoot a 10-footer against Pittston Area earlier in the season, came off the bench and played reduced minutes against Scranton Prep because of an illness. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_AHball3-CMYK.jpg Abington Heights third leading scorer Clair Marion (No. 12), shown here pulling up to shoot a 10-footer against Pittston Area earlier in the season, came off the bench and played reduced minutes against Scranton Prep because of an illness. Abington Journal file photo

Scranton Prep wins in showdown for first place

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.