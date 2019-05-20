Keystone College had its season come to an end with consecutive losses in a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Baseball Regional Tournament at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. Friday and Saturday.

Salve Regina eliminated Keystone, 13-1, Saturday. The Giants, who finished 25-16, had lost 7-3 to seventh-ranked Babson Friday.

Seniors Ronald Medina and John Paniagua each had two hits in their final Keystone game.

Chris Carlini, a junior from Abington Heights, also had two hits.

Carlini also had a hit against Babson. He started all 41 games and hit .315 with nine homers and 34 RBI.

Chris Panzarella, the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Year, went 4-for-4 and scored twice for Keystone against Babson.

Panzarella finished his senior season with a team-best .434 average.

SOFTBALL

Keystone junior Shannon Lloyd was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association East Region First Team.

The first Keystone CSAC Player of the Year was one of 15 players to receive that honor in the East. Lloyd led the conference in batting average (.571), home runs (13), RBI (54), slugging percentage (1.101), hits (68) and walks (25).

Staff Reports