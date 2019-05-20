Members of the Blue Star Mothers and the 9/11 Memorial Committee presented an honor flag to Kendra Lynn at the first bocce tournament in memory of her brother. SSgt Steven R. Tudor was killed in action April 21, 2007 in Iraq. The tournament organized by the Blue Star Mothers under Lori Bishop will raise funds for veterans’ organizations. From left, are 911 vice chair, Patrick O’Malley; Chair of 911 Committee, Charlie Spano; Kendra Lynn, Dave Eisele, Laura Lee Olisewski, Chris Decker, Lori Bishop, Kim Stuckard, Audra Spencer and Kathy Croft.

