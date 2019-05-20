The Abington Heights softball and Lackawanna Trail baseball teams finished off Lackawanna League divisional championship seasons and landed top seeds for the District 2 tournaments.

Abington Heights, the Lackawanna Division 1 champion, is the top seed in District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional softball. Lackawanna Trail, the Lackawanna Division 4 champion, landed the first seed in District 2 Class 2A baseball.

SOFTBALL

Winning pitcher Mara Hamm had a single and double when Abington Heights shut out host Scranton Prep, 8-0, Wednesday in its regular-season finale.

The game between the division’s top two teams was scoreless into the fifth inning.

Hamm threw a three-hitter and struck out six without walking a batter.

Caroline Kelly went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and RBI.

Catherine Anne Kupinski hit her 10th home run. She was 2-for-3 with a double, homer, run and RBI.

Rachel McDonald had a single, double and two runs scored.

Shaelyn Kobrynich doubled and scored.

Final Lackawanna Division 1 standings: Abington Heights 12-1, Scranton Prep 8-5, Scranton 6-7, West Scranton 5-8, Valley View 5-8.

Abington Heights finished 17-1 overall to land the top seed for the playoffs. The Class 5A tournament is technically a subregional, but Shikellamy, the only District 4 team, chose not to participate after going 3-16 in the regular season.

The Lady Comets host a semifinal Friday at 4:30 against the winner of Wyoming Valley West (6-8) and Wallenpaupack (11-8).

Lackawanna Trail closed out its regular season with a 6-1 loss to visiting Mountain View Thursday.

Final Lackawanna Division 4 standings: Blue Ridge 10-2, Elk Lake 10-2, Mountain View 8-4, Forest City 7-5, Montrose 4-8, Lackawanna Trail 2-10, Susquehanna 1-11.

The Lady Lions are the last seed in the six-team District 2 Class 2A tournament.

Lackawanna Trail (2-11) was scheduled to open the tournament in Monday’s quarterfinals at Northwest (12-8). The winner advanced to Thursday’s semifinal at second-seeded Elk Lake (15-4).

BASEBALL

Lackawanna Trail defeated visiting Mountain View, 9-3, to complete its regular season.

Final Lackawanna Division 4 standings: Lackawanna Trail 11-1, Montrose 9-3, Blue Ridge 9-3, Forest City 5-7, Elk Lake 4-8, Mountain View 3-9, Susquehanna 1-11.

The Lions (11-2 overall) have the only be in the seven-team District 2 Class 2A tournament.

Lackawanna Trail has a bye into Thursday’s semifinal against the winner between Northwest (5-14) and Holy Cross (6-11).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Abington Heights advanced to the semifinals when it went on the road Wednesday and knocked off Lackawanna League champion Blue Ridge, the second seed in the District 1-2-11 Class 2A Subregional.

The Comets rallied from two sets down to win, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-10.

The win put Abington Heights into Tuesday’s semifinal against Bethlehem Catholic and gave it two shots at qualifying for the state tournament. The top three from the subregional reach the state tournament.

The subregional third-place and championship matches are scheduled for Thursday at Dallas in a doubleheader that begins at 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Top-seeded Crestwood, the defending champion, eliminated Abington Heights, 19-2, in Friday’s District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Jacob Naholnik and Dante DeRiggi had the goals for Abington Heights.

The Comets finished 4-10 overall, getting all of their wins in Wyoming Valley Conference final.

Final WVC standings: Crestwood 12-0, Delaware Valley 11-1, Scranton Prep 10-2, Wyoming Seminary 9-3, Dallas 8-4, Wyoming Area 7-5, North Pocono 6-6, Lake-Lehman 5-7, Abington Heights 4-8, Tunkhannock 3-9, Coughlin 2-10, Lakeland 1-11, Holy Redeemer 0-12.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Abington Heights had its season come to an end with a 10-5 loss at Scranton Prep Friday in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Lady Comets finished 8-7 overall, including a 17-3 rout at Lakeland in Wednesday’s regular-season finale.

Final WVC standings: Wyoming Seminary 11-1, Wyoming Area 10-2, Lake-Lehman 10-2, Delaware Valley 10-2, Scranton Prep 9-3, Dallas 6-6, Crestwood 6-6, Abington Heights 6-6, Coughlin 4-8, Pittston Area 3-9, Hazleton Area 2-10, North Pocono 1-11, Tunkhannock 0-12.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal