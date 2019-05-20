Calista Marzolino, Antonio Maletta and Danielle Heine from Abington Heights are all expected to contend for medals during the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.

Marzolino is one of four Class 3A girls high jumpers tied for the fourth seed in the field of 35.

Maletta goes in as the sixth seed out of 28 in the Class 3A boys 110-meter high hurdles.

Heine is one of six girls tied for the sixth seed in the pole vault. She finished sixth in the event last season.

Seeds for the state meet, which were released by the PIAA Sunday, are determined by performances in district championships around the state.

The top eight in each event at Shippensburg will earn medals and team points.

Track qualifying in all events other than the 3200-meter run is Friday. The 3200 runs just once, as a large final, on Saturday along with all the track finals.

Field events are split in to four sets of competition, morning and afternoon Friday and Saturday.

Maletta is also the 11th seed out of 26 in the 300 hurdles.

Marzolino is seeded 24th out of 29 in the 100 hurdles.

The Abington Heights girls also have Gianna Sabatini seeded 14th out of 28 in the 800 and the 3200 relay team seeded 23rd out of 27.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Track-1.jpg

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal