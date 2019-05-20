SCRANTON – Calista Marzolino made her scheduled trip to the top of the medal stand where she was joined for the first time by Danielle Heine and Gianna Sabatini.

Individual gold medals by Marzolino, Heine and Sabatini, along with a 3200-meter relay victory were just part of the fourth straight Abington Heights team title Thursday in the District 2 Class 3A Track and Field Championships.

Marzolino won her fourth straight 100-meter hurdles title and her second high jump championship in three years.

Heine, a senior, and Sabatini, a freshman, came through with less predictable victories in the pole vault and 800-meter run.

Although she is a returning state medalist and an NCAA Division I recruit who has been part of league and district title sweeps throughout a successful high school career as a multi-event athlete, Heine was still looking for her first district championship.

Heine’s obstacles have included sharing some events with Marzolino and specializing in the pole vault, which in recent years has drawn the elite female athletes in District 2.

Sabatini, who is just getting started in a promising career, is surrounded by competition on her own team as well, as is evident by the Lady Comets winning another 3200 relay title.

Heine cleared 11-6 to defeat defending champion and top-seeded Victoria Atkinson from Scranton Prep. She has competed during her high school career with state medalists and current Division I college standouts, Madisyn Hawkins from Coughlin and Abby Norwillo from Pittston Area.

Once Heine made 11-6, she assured herself a spot in the state meet regardless of how Atkinson finished.

“I think bigger picture, states is huge, getting that 11-6 and being able to step up to the plate when they raised that qualifying height, that was a big deal to me,” said Heine, who has committed to continue her track and field career at the University of New Hampshire.

The victory, however, still carried special significance.

“I’ve been chasing that district (gold) medal for all four years now,” she said. “ … There are other districts where my height, I would have won all four years.

“But, because I was here, that’s the first time I’ve ever won that gold medal. It definitely does mean a lot and I’m well aware of the competition we have here, but I also know that having that competition here is what has gotten me to be able to continue on to the D-I level.”

Sabatini won the 800 after joining Allison Dammer, Elyse Simakaski and Hannah Hughes to win the relay. Hughes, the conference champion in the event, was fifth in the 800 while Simakaski was seventh.

“I didn’t have too many expectations,” Sabatini said.

Sabatini anchored the third-place 1600 relay after having concentrated on the 400 in junior high and early in her first varsity season. By the time she arrived at Scranton Memorial Stadium for districts, it was clear the 800 was her strongest event.

“I had to work a little more on my pacing, because it was not as straightforward as the 400,” she said of the adjustment.

Marzolino won twice and added a second and third. She won the 100 hurdles in 15.35 and high jump with 5-5, along with a second-place long jump and a third-place triple jump.

Heine joined her among the long jump medalists, placing fourth.

Abigail Marion was third in the 3200.

Hughes, Dani Beamish and Anna Marchetta joined Sabatini for third place in the 1600 relay. Ellie Smith, Megan Malone, Mariel Curra and Beamish were fourth in the 400 relay.

Anna Scoblick tied for fourth in the 300 hurdles and tied for eighth in the high jump.

Adele Hollander was fifth in the shot put while Curra was sixth in the 100 hurdles, Marchetta was sixth in the 300 hurdles and Modupe Osuntokun was seventh in the 3200.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Antonio Maletta from Abington Heights and Nazir Dunell from Meyers split in their hurdles battle and helped push each other to the state meet in both events in the process.

Dunell, who won a state title in the event last year when the Mohawks were a Class 2A team, defeated Maletta in the 100-meter high hurdles. Maletta’s time of 14.54, however, was under the qualifying standard to send him to the state meet.

Maletta won the 300 hurdles in 39.34 with Dunell meeting the state standard in second place.

In addition to his gold and silver in the hurdles, Maletta added another silver medal as anchor of the 1600 relay team that also included Luke Abdalla, Damon Martin and Shervin Mokhtari.

Maletta’s effort led Abington Heights to third place in the team standings with 67 points.

Wallenpaupack easily beat out Hazleton Area for the team title, 114-81 ½.

Abington Heights had two other second-place efforts by Ryan Flynn in the discus and by the 3200 relay team of Conor Kryeski, Tyler Petty, Noah Bolus and Ethan Mattox.

Stephen Haggerty placed third in the 1600 and 3200 while Mokhtari was third in the 300 hurdles.

Mattox was fourth in the 800 while Nick Klapatch was seventh in the pole vault.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Lackawanna Trail finished in a three-way tie for 16th place with eight points during the District 2 Class 2A Championships, which were conducted Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

Alec Jones led the Lions with a fifth-place finish with a triple jump of 40-1. Jones led off the eighth-place 400 relay team that included Tyler Rozanski, Luke Baldwin and Dakota Moyle.

Mark Dunckle placed sixth in the shot pout.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Lackawanna Trail was 18th with four points, three of which came on relays.

Jordan Spencer finished eighth in the triple jump and was part of the eighth-place 400 relay team.

Madison Swanchak, Rachael Beemer, Abby Fahey and Victoria James were on the seventh-place 3200 relay team.

Spencer joined Danielle Lamberti, Isabella Jagoe and Willow Burnell on the 400 relay.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal