Girls basketball camp

CLARKS SUMMIT — Deanna Klingman, girls basketball coach at Abington Heights High School, will direct the 2019 Girls Basketball Offensive Skills Clinic at Abington Heights gymnasium June 24-27.

The camp is for girls entering grades 2-9 and will run from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The camp will emphasize shooting technique, ball handling, passing, footwork, cutting and screening, one-on-one skills and post play.

To receive an application, email Deanna.klingman@yahoo.com A non refundable $25 deposit is required with the application to hold a spot in camp.

Sporting clays shoot

FACTORYVILLE — The Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club Youth Shooting Team will host a sporting clays shoot on Sunday, June 2 from 9 .m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds are to offset the cost of shells and registration for the upcoming state shoot being held at the Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Association on June 15.

The FSC Clay Busters are part of the SCTP (Scholastic Clay Target Program) which teaches youth shooters proper gun handling, sportsmanship and team work.

The cost of the shoot will be $30 for the 100-bird course or $15 for the 50-bird course. The benefit will feature raffles, a poker shoot and a white bird event. The kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. Donations are always appreciated.

For more information contact Fred Rose 570-903-5755 or frose811@gmail.com.