Cory Spangenberg’s resurgence continues.

Spangenberg went 3-for-5 Sunday to raise his batting average with the Pacific Coast League’s San Antonio Mission to a season-high .286.

The 28-year-old from Clarks Summit was hitting just .212 while sitting out May 13-17 while going through waivers when he was removed from the 40-man roster of the parent Milwaukee Brewers. He chose to remain with San Antonio where he had started the season.

Spangenberg has hits in 14 of 16 games since returning to the lineup. Sunday’s win over the Omaha Storm Chasers, in which he scored twice and drove in a run, was the sixth during that stretch with multiple hits.

The Abington Heights graduate hit a home run May 27 and had two hits the next day.

Spangenberg has scored 30 times and driven in 14 runs in 48 games. He has 12 doubles, a triple and five home runs while going 10-for-12 stealing bases.

The Mission is Milwaukee’s top farm team. San Antonio leads the PCL Southern Division by 1 ½ games.

