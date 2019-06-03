Abington VFW opens American Legion baseball schedule with win

June 3, 2019
Staff Reports
Graham Gilmore, Aiden Messett and Nick Notari handled the pitching Saturday when Abington VFW opened its District 11 American Legion baseball schedule with a 6-2 home victory over Montrose.

The originally scheduled opener against South Scranton was postponed by rain May 29.

The team has a busy week ahead.

Abington was scheduled to play Dunmore Tuesday and is home Wednesday at Abington Heights High School at 5:30 against Green Ridge.

The team is scheduled to play at West Scranton Thursday, home against Carbondale/Lakeland Friday and at Green Ridge Monday, all in 5:30 games.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com

