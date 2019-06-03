Lackawanna County Commissioners Bocce Tournament is June 8

CLARKS SUMMIT — – A driving rain, which caused a 13-minute delay, made simply playing the final two innings of the District 2 Class 5A softball championship game difficult for Abington Heights and Pittston Area.

Pittston Area pitcher Alexa McHugh made the entire game hard for the usually potent Abington Heights batters.

McHugh tossed a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts while also leading the offense as Pittston Area defeated Abington Heights in the championship game for the second straight year with a 5-0 victory at the University of Scranton’s Magis Field.

Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Abington Heights came in batting .371 with an average of 8.8 runs per game in a season in which it had not been held to fewer than five runs in any game.

“That’s an outstanding team, up and down that order,” Pittston Area coach Vito Quaglia said. “The meat of that order is some of the best hitters around and she dominated them.”

McHugh held that lineup to four hits and only allowed balls to leave the infield three times, including on two of the four hits.

“The whole night, all of her pitches were on,” Quaglia said. “She changed speeds when she needed to, to keep them off-balance.”

Pittston Area was already ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first when Catherine Anne Kupinski reached on an infield single and Nina Kozar singled through the right side, putting a runner in scoring position for what turned out to be the only time in the game.

McHugh got out of trouble with a strikeout, beginning a stretch in which she retired 12 of the next 13 batters with seven strikeouts.

Kozar had the only Abington Heights hit with a runner on base. After that, McHugh held the Lady Comets to 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in those situations.

Pittston Area scored twice each in the first and third innings.

McHugh doubled into the left-field corner to score Gabby Para, who drew a walk to lead off the game. Freshman Tori Para singled to right field to score McHugh.

Both run-scoring hits came on 0-2 pitches.

The Lady Patriots then added two runs with two out in the third when Tori Para blooped a single to right field to score Gabby Para and Lexi Felinski, who had started the inning with singles.

Megan Heard’s two-out walk in the bottom of the inning accounted for the only Abington Heights runner between the first inning and Maria Tully’s bunt single with two out in the fifth.

Caroline Kelly singled with one out in the seventh, but McHugh ended the game with her last two strikeouts.

McHugh homered down the left-field line in the seventh inning for her third hit.

Tori Para also finished with three hits.

After her last hit, the teams headed for the dugout for a rain delay.

Although there was no discernable change in conditions, umpires sent the teams back onto the field for the final four outs.

There was no break in sight on the radar and the game was past the point of being official, so it was either going to revert back to the last completed in and become a 4-0, six-inning game or be finished. It as past the point of becoming a suspended game to be finished at a later date.

Mara Hamm went the distance for Abington Heights, striking out six and walking three.

The win gave Pittston Area a state tournament berth and a 2-2 record against Abington Heights when going head-to-head in district or subregional championship games the past four seasons.

The game was technically a District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional championship game. Shikellamy, the only District 4 Class 5A team, chose not to participate in the tournament after a losing season.

Abington Heights’ Shaelyn Kobrynich stays positive in the dugout against a dominant Pittston Area team in the District 2 Class 5A softball championship at The University of Scranton on Thursday. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_ABJ060519AbingtonSB_1.jpg Abington Heights’ Shaelyn Kobrynich stays positive in the dugout against a dominant Pittston Area team in the District 2 Class 5A softball championship at The University of Scranton on Thursday. Bill Tarutis | For Abington Journal Abington Heights starter Mara Hamm delivers a pitch against Pittston Area in the District 2 Class 5A softball championship. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_ABJ060519AbingtonSB_2.jpg Abington Heights starter Mara Hamm delivers a pitch against Pittston Area in the District 2 Class 5A softball championship. Bill Tarutis | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Catherine Kupinski takes a lead ahead of Pittston Area first baseman Bernadette Lieback in the District 2 Class 5A softball championship. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_ABJ060519AbingtonSB_3.jpg Abington Heights’ Catherine Kupinski takes a lead ahead of Pittston Area first baseman Bernadette Lieback in the District 2 Class 5A softball championship. Bill Tarutis | For Abington Journal The Abington Heights dugout cheers on the Lady Comets in their game against Pittston Area in the District 2 Class 5A softball championship. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_ABJ060519AbingtonSB_4.jpg The Abington Heights dugout cheers on the Lady Comets in their game against Pittston Area in the District 2 Class 5A softball championship. Bill Tarutis | For Abington Journal

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal