Lackawanna County Commissioners Bocce Tournament is June 8

June 3, 2019 gpsadmin Local Sports 0
- Submitted photo

The Lackawanna County Commissioners gather with organizers of this year’s 28th annual Commissioners’ Bocce Tournament, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 7 pm. at McDade Park, Scranton. The event will feature 24 teams with over 96 players in men’s, women’s and mixed teams categories. For information, contact John Rettura at 570-961-2335 or the McDade Park Office at 570-963-6764. Kneeling is Chick Thomas. From left, first row, Jack Stets, Hank Jones, director; John Rettura, tournament director; Sarah Evans, Anthony Rettura, Elizabeth Kosarev, Bob Noone, Parks & Recreation supervisor; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley; and Mark Dougher, the county’s Deputy Director for Parks & Recreation. Second row, John Mecca, tournament director; and James Foley, Parks & Recreation’s Buildings & Grounds Manager.

