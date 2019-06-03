Comets knocked out of state volleyball tourney

Staff Reports
The Academy of Palumbo outlasted Abington Heights May 28, knocking the Comets out in the first round of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A boys volleyball tournament in four sets.

Palumbo got through two close sets, 26-24 and 25-23, before Abington Heights won a set, 25-21. The Griffins then clinched the victory and berth in the state quarterfinals with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.

The Comets traveled to Lincoln High School in Philadelphia after qualifying for the state tournament by finishing third in the District 1-2-11 Class 2A Subregional with the help of a pair of upsets over higher-seeded teams.

Palumbo, a charter school, finished second in District 12, which includes Philadelphia public and private schools.

Will Brown and James McGrail led Abington Heights with 10 kills each. Nate Steenback had 17 assists while Matt Pacyna added 16.

Abington Heights was 4-5 before beginning a late-season surge that produced two victories over Lackawanna League champion Blue Ridge and another over Tunkhannock with the subregion’s third state berth at stake. The Comets finished 11-7.

