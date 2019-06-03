Abington Heights goalie Sidney Horvath was a first-team selection when Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse coaches selected their all-star team.

Erin Albright and Brennan Tate from Abington Heights received honorable mention.

Delaware Valley’s Bailey Fedun was named Player of the Year. She scored 80 goals with 13 assists to give her 206 goals and 33 assists in her career.

Catie Kersey, who guided Wyoming Seminary to an unbeaten conference record and its seventh straight championship, was named Coach of the Year.