Abington Heights junior lacrosse player Dante DeRiggi named to second team
June 6, 2019
Abington Heights junior offensive midfielder Dante DeRiggi was a second-team choice when Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse coaches selected their all-star team. Nick Colombo, who played defense for the Comets, received honorable mention.