Led by Catherine Anne Kupinski and Nina Kozar, Abington Heights produced a series of impressive statistics during its recently completed championship softball season.

In a sport often dominated by pitching, Abington Heights used a deep lineup to post a .364 team batting average while averaging 8.4 runs per game in an 18-2 season.

Seven of the nine Lady Comets who had at least 35 plate appearances batted .357 or higher and all nine had averages of at least .269.

Abington Heights won the Lackawanna League Division 1 title and reached the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional final. After scoring at least five runs in every game to that point, the Lady Comets were shut out in the subregional final by Pittston Area’s Alexa McHugh, who went on to open the state tournament with a no-hitter.

Kupinski batted .466 while leading Abington Heights in most other hitting categories, including home runs with 11. She also led in RBI (35), hits (34) and runs scored (29).

Kozar had the top batting average, going 27-for-54 to hit .500 with five doubles and four homers. She was second in RBI with 24 and third in runs scored with 24.

Rachel McDonald batted .406 and Bailey White .400. Mara Hamm (.375), Caroline Kelly (.365) and Megan Heard (.357) were not far behind.

Hamm led the team with 13 doubles and ranked second in runs with 28.

Heard joined Kozar with four homers and scored 24 times.

White had three homers and 23 RBI.

Hamm also had an impressive season statistically as a pitcher. She was 17-2 with a 1.42 earned run average and 98 strikeouts in 124 innings.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal