SCRANTON — The 28th annual Lackawanna County Commissioners Bocce Invitational Tournament held at McDade Park in early June. Jack Stetz was honored for his service to the event.

Members of Al’s Pals accept their first-place trophies from the Lackawanna County Commissioners Bocce Tournament organizers. From left, are John Rettura, Al’s Pals; Mark Dougher, Lackawanna County Parks & Recreation’s Deputy Director; Anthony Rettura, Al’s Pals; Jack Stetz, award recipient; James Foley, Parks Building & Grounds Manager; and Bob Rossi and Steve Evers, Al’s Pals. Absent at the time of the photo was Ted Giglio of Al’s Pals.

Members of Bulls Head accept their third-place trophies from the Lackawanna County Commissioners Bocce Tournament organizers. From left, are Mark Dougher, the County’s Deputy Director of Parks & Recreation; Lou Nardella and Jay Lloyd of Bulls Head; James Foley, Parks Buildings and Grounds Manager; and Tom Mcllwee and Joe Berardelli, Bulls Head.