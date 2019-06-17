Dickson City beats Abington Legion in pitchers’ duel

Jenna Bradley travels around the country to help prepare her for pitching on the next level.

It has also helped make Bradley one of the most unhittable pitchers in the history of Lackawanna League softball.

Bradley, a Holy Cross junior, became the first pitcher in Lackawanna League history to strike out more than 300 batters overall in a season.

The former student at Our Lady of Peace school in Clarks Green also was the leading force at the plate in helping the Lady Crusaders win Lackawanna League Division 3 and District 2 Class 2A titles in a season that ended last week in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state quarterfinals.

Bradley is committed to pitch on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level at the University of Massachusetts. She had given a verbal commitment to Hofstra as a sophomore before reconsidering when the Long Island school changed coaches.

There is still another year ahead in what is shaping up as a brilliant high school career and one with potential for more accomplishments with her Holy Cross team.

“I could not be prouder of our team and how much we grew during this season,” Bradley said. “It has lit a fire under us for next season to try to get back and do even better.”

In the meantime, Bradley will keep developing her skills alongside a team made up exclusively of Division I commits with the 18U team of the Rhode Island Thunder, one of the nation’s top traveling tournament organizations.

Being separated from the team’s base by six hours makes joint practice sessions sparse, but Bradley keeps in contact with the rest of the Thunder through social media and routinely flies to meet the team on its summer tournament schedule that includes stops in Colorado, Florida, California, Georgia and Massachusetts.

Facing other pitchers with skills similar to hers on the national tournament circuit has also helped Bradley at the plate in the Lackawanna League.

“I’m able to hit with my team and that has really helped prepare me for my high school team,” said Bradley, who batted .549 with eight homers and 33 RBI this season. “To go against pitchers throwing 66-67 miles per hour, who are going to SEC and Pac-12 schools, then to be able to come back and produce offensively here, too, they both play hand-in-hand.”

Holy Cross coach Joe Ross builds his offense around Bradley in the third spot in the lineup.

“She’s a wrecking machine offensively,” Ross said. “She just destroys the ball and she hits the ball to all fields. She runs fairly well and has good instincts on the bases.

“She hits for power; she hits for average; she’s the total package.”

Still, the part of the package that gets the most attention is her overpowering pitching ability.

Bradley was 19-4 with 307 strikeouts and a 1.14 earned run average in a season that featured a no-hitter and multiple one-hitters.

“It begins and ends with her work ethic,” Ross said. “Obviously, she’s incredibly talented, but she works as hard as anybody I’ve ever coached – with her pitching coach; with her hitting coach; with her father; with our coaching staff.

“She’s one of those people who loves softball and, most importantly, is willing to put in the time, going to the gym, throwing on the side, hitting on her own and doing everything you can on an individual standpoint to improve as a player.”

Bradley, who has family in Newton and lives in Scranton near where it meets Newton Twp., joined softball a couple years later than some of the girls with which she competes. The 6-footer’s original athletic interest was gymnastics, but as she was growing out of that, she took up softball, initially as a first baseman.

When her Little League team needed a pitcher, Bradley took on the assignment somewhat reluctantly. She soon learned that she enjoyed the thrill of a strikeout, something that she has almost made routine with all her work on pitching skills through the years.

Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal