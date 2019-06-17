Dickson City beats Abington Legion in pitchers’ duel

Staff Reports
Anthony Colvin and Zach Benson combined on a two-hitter June 12 when Dickson City edged Abington, 2-1, in a Pennsylvania District 11 American Legion Baseball League first-place battle.

Dickson City remained unbeaten and handed Abington its second loss of the season.

Colvin worked 6 2/3 innings and gave up just one hit while earning the win. Benson gave up a hit, then got the final out for the save.

Joey Barcia and Daniel Habeeb had the hits for Abington.

Jake Petty scored the only run in the sixth inning.

Nick Notari threw a four-hitter with two walks and three strikeouts in the loss.

Abington picked up a forfeit win over Tri-Boro Saturday and is 5-2 for third place in the league.

Abington, which was scheduled to play at Dunmore Tuesday, is at Carbondale/Lakeland Thursday. It hosts West Scranton Monday.

