Abington Heights returns a lengthy list of experienced players as it looks to bounce back from a down season in girls volleyball.

The Lady Comets dipped from 15-3 in the Lackawanna League in 2017 to 5-13 a year ago when they finished eighth in the standings out of 10 teams.

Coach Kendra Hooper is stressing to her squad that a big team with many young players could mean lineup adjustments as the season progresses.

“Our lineups will be a constant work in progress,” Hooper said. “Until we find the best fit for our team, no position is set in stone.”

Senior captains Adele Hollander, a libero, and Gianna Toth, a setter, lead the way.

Elif Onat, another senior, is back at outside hitter.

Those three are among nine players who have at least some experience as starters.

Right-side hitter Kylit Augis and defensive specialist Brooke Sorenson are the experienced juniors.

Middle blockers Sofia Foster and Brynn Wolter, defensive specialist Tawni Coronel and outside hitter Kayla Locker all played last year as freshmen.

Five more players are back from last year’s varsity roster.

Senior defensive specialists Alexis Green and Sean Sullivan, junior defensive specialist Breonna Pollack, junior setter/right side Alexis Minnich and junior middle blocker/outside hitter Noelle Fantanarosa also return.

The Lady Comets could get boost from the addition of two starters from a championship basketball team – junior Clair Marion and sophomore Anna Scoblick. Both are being looked at as middle blockers and outside hitters.

“This year is going to be a year for building and development,” Hooper said. “We are going to work hard to learn the game, and develop our skills, both individually and as a team.”

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Volleyball-1.jpg

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal