Lackawanna Trail returns four starters as it attempts to improve on a 2-16 finish in Lackawanna League girls volleyball a year ago.

Seniors Monica Stuenzi, an outside hitter, and Katelyn Walton, a libero, return along with junior setters Abby Wilson and Ashtyn Mecca. Wilson also doubles as a middle hitter.

“The girls have been working hard so far this season and we’ve seen a lot of improvement in such a short amount of time,” Lady Lions coach Ashley Chuck said.

Junior Madalyn Toth also has some varsity experience as a hitter.

Senior defensive specialist Victoria Fiorini and freshman hitter Nadia Toth appear to be the top additions to the lineup.

“We may have a small team this year, but everyone we have is dedicated to this team and they want to succeed,” Chuck said. “I’m very excited to see where this season takes us.”

Lackawanna Trail opens league play Friday at Forest City.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal