Cory Spangenberg is once again a Major League Baseball player.

After months of tearing up the top level of the minors and a false alarm less than a week earlier, Spangenberg made his Milwaukee Brewers debut and his first appearance of the season in the Majors Saturday.

Spangenberg stepped right into the National League wild-card playoff race. Most important about the promotion was it came in time for him to be eligible for the postseason if the Brewers qualify.

“This is what everybody works for,” Spangenberg said when he met with reporters in Milwaukee Saturday. “It’s good to finally be back.”

The Abington Heights graduate showed off the versatility he had spent the entire season enhancing in the minors.

Spangenberg’s ability to comfortably play every position but pitcher and catcher gives Milwaukee options both in setting its daily lineup and in making in-game adjustments.

Three days into his career as a Brewer, Spangenberg had already played shortstop one game, came off the bench to play third base in another and played both positions in the third.

Spangenberg had a ninth-inning double Sunday in the game when he came off the bench. Back in the starting lineup Monday, Spangenberg had hits in his first two at-bats.

Through three games, Spangenberg is 3-for-9 and batting .333.

After leading Abington Heights to the 2009 Class 3A state championship, Spangenberg spent one season playing National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I baseball at Virginia Military Institute.

Although he earned Big South Conference Freshman of the Year honors in 2010, Spangenberg left VMI for Indian River State College, a Florida junior college.

The move made Spangenberg eligible for the Major League Baseball Draft in 2011 and paid off when the San Diego Padres selected in the first round, with the 10th overall pick in the draft.

Spangenberg made his Major League debut in September 2014. He spent all but an injury rehabilitation assignment with the Padres in 2015 and remained in the Majors through an injury-abbreviated 2016 season.

After spending most of 2017 and 2018 with the Padres, but part of each season in the minors, Spangenberg was released by San Diego in November. He batted .259 in 387 career games with the team.

Milwaukee signed Spangenberg in January, but things did not go as planned.

Spangenberg batted .260 with three home runs and nine RBI in 19 spring training games, but did not make the Brewers 25-man roster to begin the season.

When Spangenberg stumbled out of the gates, batted .212 with 40 strikeouts in his first 32 games with Milwaukee’s top farm team, the San Antonio Missions, he was dropped from the organization’s 40-man roster and designated for assignment May 14.

Spangenberg chose to stay in the Milwaukee farm system and turned his season around, starting immediately after his return to the San Antonio lineup following five days off.

Already a multi-position player during his time with San Diego, Spangenberg enhanced that utility status this season by moving between positions more frequently and playing shortstop and center field more than ever before.

Spangenberg started 25 games in left field for San Antonio, plus 19 each at second base and center field, 16 at shortstop, 13 at third base, 10 at first base and four in right field.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Spangenberg, who began his career with San Diego at second base, moved to third base the next season and then started mixing in some play at other positions, including the outfield. “Every day when I showed up at the ballpark, I wasn’t sure where I was playing, but I think that kept it interesting.”

While bouncing around the field, Spangenberg became locked in at the plate. He batted .408 for the rest of May after he returned to the Missions, then .352 in June and .345 in July.

That appeared to be enough to return Spangenberg to the Majors Aug. 18 when he was summoned to Washington to join the Brewers. Once there, however, Spangenberg was never activated and a change in plans led to him rejoining the Missions for the Pacific Coast League series in Iowa.

The actual promotion wound up taking place Saturday.

Spangenberg jumped into the Brewers lineup at shortstop. He went 0-for-3.

In San Antonio, Spangenberg became one of the Pacific Coast League’s top offensive players.

Spangenberg remains third in the PCL in stolen bases, going 28-for-32. He is tied for 16th in the league with 82 runs scored, 17th with a .309 average and tied for 17th in both doubles (28) and triples (five).

Spangenberg hit 14 homers and drove in 62 runs with San Antonio.

