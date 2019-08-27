Perfect starts for Abington-area golf, girls tennis teams

By Tom Robinson - For Abington Journal
The only three fall high school sports teams in the Abingtons area to have already started league play all protected their unbeaten records with wins Monday.

Abington Heights has followed up undefeated 2018 Lackawanna League championship seasons in girls tennis and Division 1 golf by starting 3-0 this season.

The newcomer to the list is the Lackawanna Trail golf team, which is off to a 4-0 start in Division 2 under first-year coach Joel Nietz.

The Lions were just 4-8-1 a year ago.

The latest win came Monday, 5-4, over Carbondale in a match that featured two of the four Lackawanna League Division 2 teams that started the day tied for first place at 3-0.

Abington Heights pushed its league winning streak past 50 matches with two wins during the week.

BOYS GOLF

Lackawanna Trail 5

Carbondale 4

Adam Jones and J.P. Gilroy took all three points in the final foursome Monday when Lackawanna Trail held on to its share of the Lackawanna League Division 2 lead by handing Carbondale its first loss.

Jones and Richie Cocchini each won their singles points, 5 and 3. Gilroy pulled out a 1-up win and teamed with Jones for a 3-and-2, better-ball victory.

Andrew Kaczmierczak provided the other singles point.

Abington Heights 7

Honesdale 2

Abington Heights won all three better-ball points during Monday’s win at Honesdale Golf Club to improve to 3-0 in Division 1.

The Comets won three of the four points that were decided on the ninth hole.

James Flickinger and Andrew Kirtley teamed to take all three points in the middle foursome.

Will Brown and Daniel Flickinger won in both singles and better-ball.

Brown and Grant Hamilton each had birdies during the win. Michael Marion was Brown’s partner. Hamilton teamed with Daniel Flickinger.

Lackawanna Trail 6

Forest City 3

Adam Jones and Jeffery Gallagher swept all three points in the middle foursome Friday, winning their singles matches and teaming for a better-ball victory.

J.P. Gilroy was the first to win a singles point, closing out a 4-and-3 victory, then also working with Ben Shea to secure the better-ball point.

Nathan Wescott added a singles win.

Abington Heights 6

North Pocono 3

Abington Heights ran its league winning streak to 50 matches with Wednesday’s win at Glen Oak Country Club.

James Flickinger and Michael Marion teamed for a win while shooting a better-ball score of even-par, 36 on the front nine and also won their singles matches to sweep the points in the final foursome. All three points were closed out on the seventh hole, 3 and 2.

Andrew Kirtley won his singles point, 4 and 3, while teaming with Daniel Flickinger to gain the better-ball point, 1 up.

Grant Hamilton added a singles point.

Lackawanna Trail 5

Mid Valley 4

J.P. Gilroy and Adam Jones teamed for three points in the first foursome and Lackawanna Trail won two of the three better-ball matches to pull out Wednesday’s victory.

Andrew Kaczmierczak won his singles match, 5 and 3, and joined George Duffy for the match-clinching, better-ball point.

GIRLS GOLF

Jackman Tournament

Abington Heights finished seventh out of 11 teams and Liz Franchetti finished tied for 10th individually with a 91 Aug. 20 in the Jackman Memorial at Scranton Municipal.

Imani McDonnell added a 108 and Chloe Levasseur a 120 for a three-player team score of 319.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abington Heights 5

Holy Cross 0

Abington Heights faced its first test of the season Monday, but still managed a sweep in a match between two of the three teams that entered the day sharing the Lackawanna League lead at 2-0.

Bella Peters lost a game for the first time, but still had the team’s most decisive victory, defeating Caroline Cadden, 6-2, 6-0.

The other matches included one that went three sets and another that had a set go to a tiebreaker.

Clare DellaValle defeated Madelyn Klassner, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, at second singles. Lauren Koczwara topped Giselle Falzone, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

Rina Hanumali-Julia Brown won at first doubles, 6-2, 6-4, over Caitlyn Bestrycki-Erin McGee. Sidney Horvath-Isabel Holland beat Clara Bergman-Christina Monroe, 6-3, 7-5, at second doubles.

Abington Heights 5

Honesdale 0

Sophomore Bella Peters and freshman Rina Hanumali, at first and third singles, each posted 6-0, 6-0 wins Aug. 20 when Abington Heights opened its Lackawanna League title defense.

The Lady Comets did not lose more than one game in any of the 10 sets.

Clare DellaValle won at second singles and the teams of Lauren Koczwara-Sidney Horvath and Isabel Holland-Julia Brown added doubles wins.

Abington Heights 5

Dunmore 0

Abington Heights lost just three games in 10 sets while sweeping Thursday’s match.

Bella Peters and Clare DellaValle won, 6-0, 6-0 at the top two singles spots.

Lauren Koczwara-Ally McNeff won, 6-1, 6-0, at first doubles.

Third singles player Rina Hanumali and the second doubles team of Julia Brown-Isabel Holland won 6-0, 6-1.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

