Lackawanna Trail waited more than 44 minutes to score for the first time during a season-opening loss.

The Lions got the offense started much faster in Friday’s home opener against Susquehanna.

Lackawanna Trail drove 73 yards in four plays on its first possession, then duplicated that effort on the second on the way to a 34-0 shutout to begin Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 play.

Nico Berrios passed 20 and 44 yards to Ray Melnikoff on the game’s first and third plays to set up Jeffrey Resto’s 2-yard touchdown with 8:12 left in the first quarter.

Josh Brown broke a 45-yard run that led to a 21-yard touchdown by Berrios later in the quarter for a 13-0 lead.

Berrios added to the first-quarter touchdown run by finishing 6-for-8 for 159 yards and a touchdown passing and making two interceptions on defense.

The closest Susquehanna came to scoring was reaching the Lackawanna Trail 33 to end the first half. The Sabers also got as far as the 34 early in the fourth quarter before Berrios made his second interception.

Berrios also made three tackles and broke up a pass.

Resto and Brown joined him in leading the defense. One of Resto’s four tackles was for a loss and he assisted on five others. Brown made a team-high five tackles and had an assist.

Mark Dunckle chipped in with three tackles and four assists while Kody Cresswell had four tackles, including one for a loss, and an assist.

The Lions immediately added to their lead to begin the second half.

Melnikoff and Resto had a pair of 11-yard runs on the first two plays before Berrios passed deep down the middle to Evan Litwin for a 44-yard touchdown with 10:30 left in the third quarter.

Resto ran 1 yard for his second touchdown with 2:40 left in the third, capping a 94-yard drive that consisted of 10 straight runs. Brown had runs of 37 and 11 while Melnikoff had a 19-yard run in the drive.

Lackawanna Trail drove 88 yards on nine straight runs in the fourth quarter to add the final touchdown on Tyler Rozanski’s 8-yard run.

The Lions ran for 204 yards in the second half. They finished with statistical leads of 18-6 in first downs, 296-79 in rushing yards, 159-0 in passing yards and 455-79 in total offense.

Brown led the ground game with 97 yards on five carries.

Melnikoff caught three passes for 84 yards and ran for 43 more.

Josh Semken made all three of his extra-point kicks in the second half and finished 4-for-5 for the game.

Valley View 49

Abington Heights 13

Janassah Boone ran for two touchdowns and threw for one in the last seven minutes of the first half Friday night to help state-ranked Valley View take control of its game with visiting Abington Heights.

The teams were tied, 7-7, before Boone’s outburst, which included a 13-yard pass to Dylan Howanitz in the closing seconds of the half for a 28-7 lead.

Abington Heights was hurt by a series of untimely penalties, including one between Boone’s 1- and 38-yard touchdown runs that wiped out and apparent tying touchdown.

Michael Show threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Comets and lost the third on the penalty.

Zach Manchak ran for two Valley View touchdowns, one to open the game’s scoring and another to send the game into the Mercy Rule midway through the third quarter with the Cougars leading 42-7.

Show answered both Manchak scores with touchdown passes. He hit Robby Horvath with a 44-yard touchdown pass and Jimmy Lefchak added the kick to make it 7-7 early in the second quarter.

Corey Perkins caught a 53-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to set up his own 5-yard touchdown pass from Show.

Show finished 10-for-18 for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Perkins caught four passes for 102 yards.

The Comets rushed for just 26 yards and have a net of just eight yards rushing through two games. They lost their two starting running backs to injuries during the season-opening, 28-6 loss to Berwick.

Shaine Hughes led the Abington Heights defense with nine tackles and an assist. Michael Pusateri had six tackles and three assists. Cade Kroptavich made two tackles for losses.

Abington Heights opens the season with three straight games against teams ranked in the top 15 in the state in their classifications, according to various rankings.

Valley View, the defending Lackawanna Football Conference Division 2 and District 2 Class 4A champion, entered the game ranked fourth in Class 4A by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and fifth by both PaFootballNews.com and PennLive.com.

Abington Journal file photo

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal