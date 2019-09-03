Former Lackawanna Trail state medalist Lance Moore has been hired to take over the Keystone College wrestling program.

Moore served the last three seasons as an assistant coach at The University of Scranton.

The former Niagara County Community College and Cortland State (N.Y.) standout heavyweight won more than 100 matches in both his high school and college careers.

Moore was 141-16 in high school with Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state medals as a sophomore and junior before moving to Johnson City where he was an unbeaten New York state champion as a senior in 2010.

FIELD HOCKEY

Savanna Robinson scored a hat trick, all on unassisted goals, Sunday to move into fourth place on Keystone’s career scoring list during a 3-0 victory over Keuka College.

Megan Novak, Robinson’s former high school teammate at Coughlin, made eight saves for the shutout.

Robinson has 22 career goals.

Keystone opened the season Friday with a 6-1 loss to visiting FDU-Florham in a meeting between defending conference champions and 2018 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Tournament qualifiers.

MEN’S SOCCER

Keystone trailed in the second half of its season opener Friday, but rallied for a 3-1 victory over Allegheny College in the Athey Cup in Chestertown, Md.

The Giants lost their second game to host Washington College, 2-1, in overtime Saturday.

Clarks Summit University lost its opener, 1-0, Saturday at Misericordia University.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Shelby Brownlee scored twice to lead Clarks Summit to a 3-0 victory over visiting University of Valley Forge in Saturday’s opener.

Ursinus defeated Keystone, 5-0, in another opener.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Clarks Summit defeated Wilkes College and Penn College Saturday, but lost to Lycoming College in a season-opening, home quad match.

Keystone got off to an 0-3 start Friday and Saturday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Elk Lake graduate Shyanne Bennett made her collegiate debut by finishing fourth in a three-team meet that Keystone hosted Saturday at Lakeland High School.

Cameren Brice was fifth among the meet at the meet, which included Marywood University and Immaculata College.

Clarks Summit was fifth in the women’s team scoring and eighth among men in Saturday’s opener, the Misericordia Invitational.

