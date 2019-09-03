The 27th Hook O’Malley 5K Run/Walk Against Cancer in memory of Paul Hook O’Malley, who believed in the spiritual, emotional and physical health of the youth in his community, was held recently. From left, kneeling, are Jerry DiPasquale, top walker, time 41:52; Tiffany Leventhal, top female and overall runner, time 21:52; Cole McFadden, top boxer, time 35:50; Jim Babkowski, top male overall, time 22:45. Standing, Jim Moran, Matt O’Malley, Patrick O’Malley II, Vincent O’Malley, Patrick O’Malley, Jim Barrett, Jason Miller and Jim Foley.

https://theabingtonjou.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_4254.jpg Submitted photo