The annual Lackawanna County Commissioners Cross Country Invitational Race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at McDade Park, Scranton, featuring high school athletes from a tristate area. The top 25 finishers in the boys and girls junior high categories, along with the girls and boys varsity divisions, will be recognized. Winning teams in each of the race categories will also be honored. Information on the meet is available from the County’s Parks & Recreation Department at 570-963-6764. From left, are Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Mark Dougher, the county’s Deputy Director of Parks & Recreation; Jack McAuliffe, race co-chairman; Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Dave Grecco, race co-chairman; Bob Noone, Parks & Recreation supervisor; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and James Foley, the county’s Parks & Recreation’s Buildings & Grounds Manager.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_2019-Cross-Country-Pix-.jpg Submitted photo