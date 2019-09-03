Cory Spangenberg had hits in games for the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Sunday and Monday as they continued to chase a National League wild-card berth.
Milwaukee won the first two of those games, but lost, 3-2, in 10 innings to the Houston Astros Monday.
The Brewers are 70-67, leaving them tied for fifth in the race for two wild-card spots, four games out of the playoffs through Labor Day.
Spangenberg, a former San Diego Padre, joined the Brewers for the first time Aug. 24 after spending the first 4 ½ months of the season with their top farm team in San Antonio.
The 28-year-old Abington Heights graduate is 7-for-27, batting .259 through nine games with the Brewers. He has started six of those games – two times each at second base, shortstop and third base.
Spangenberg has two doubles, a run and an RBI.