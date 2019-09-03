Bella Peters posted two more 6-0, 6-0 wins at first singles Thursday and Friday as the Abington Heights girls tennis team remained unbeaten with a pair of victories.

The Lady Comets posted their fourth straight 5-0 Lackawanna League victory Thursday to share first place in the league.

After winning that match at Scranton, Abington Heights added a 3-2, non-league victory over visiting Altoona Friday.

Abington Heights is 5-0 overall and has the best rating to lead the race for the top seed in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional team tournament.

Peters has lost just two games in 10 sets so far this season.

Second singles player Lauren Koczwara and the second doubles team of Isabel Lam-Julia Brown added straight-set wins over Altoona.

Abington Heights lost just four games in 10 sets against Scranton.

Koczwara, at third singles, and the team of Sidney Horvath-Isabel Holland, at second doubles, matched Peters with 6-0, 6-0 wins.

Clare DellaValle and the combination of Brown and Rina Hanumadi, at first doubles, posted the other wins.

CROSS COUNTRY

Moravian Academy Lions Invitational

Abington Heights placed three girls in the top 10 Saturday in Bethlehem when the Lady Comets placed second out of 15 teams in the season-opening meet.

Council Rock North beat out Abington Heights, 68-94, for the championship.

Junior Abby Marion led the Lady Comets, finishing fifth of 109 runners by completing the 3.1-mile course in 20:36.71.

Freshman Maia Arcangelo was eighth in her varsity debut while sophomore Gianna Sabatini was 10th.

The Abington Heights boys were 11th of 16 teams.

Gavin Ross led the way, placing 19th of 123 entries. Alex Duffy was 25th.

GOLF

Abington Heights 7

Valley View 2

Grant Hamilton and Will Brown combined to take all three points in the final foursome, securing the win that allowed the first-place Comets to improve to 4-0 in Lackawanna League Division 1.

Brown, who had two birdies, and Hamilton clinched all their points before having to play 8 and 9.

Andrew Kirtley won his singles match and teamed with James Flickinger to win better-ball.

Daniel Flickinger was medalist with an ever-par, 36 while winning his singles match and picking up a half point in better-ball with partner Michael Marion.

James Flickinger halved his singles match.

Dunmore 5 ½

Lackawanna Trail 3 ½

Lackawanna Trail suffered its second loss in as many days Thursday after beginning the season 4-0.

Scranton Prep 7 ½

Lackawanna Trail 1 ½

Scranton Prep won the battle of Lackawanna League Division 2 unbeatens Wednesday at Scranton Muni.

The Cavaliers finished the week as the last unbeaten team in the division.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Blue Ridge 3

Abington Heights 0

Blue Ridge swept host Abington Heights, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21, in Friday’s Lackawanna League opener. Adele Hollander had a team-high 10 digs for the Lady Comets.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lackawanna Trail 5

Delaware Valley 0

Belle Coleman scored four goals Friday when Lackawanna Trail opened its season with a non-league, home victory.

Liz Litwin scored the other goal and had an assist. Bella Jagoe had two assists and Abby Fahey one.

Lilly Rejrat made four saves in the shutout.

The Lady Lions had a 16-4 shot advantage.

Wyoming Area 5

Abington Heights 0

Abington Heights went on the road Friday to open its season with a loss to 2018 state quarterfinalist Wyoming Area in a non-league game.

Submitted photo

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal