Lackawanna Trail returns its team leaders as it tries to take important steps in Lackawanna League cross country.

District 2 Class A medalists Tori James and Madi Swanchak return for their senior seasons to lead a girls team that went winless a year ago when it did not always have enough runners for a team score.

“We would like to field a team,” Lackawanna Trail coach Keith Youtz said.

Lackawanna Trail had a scoring team as the 2018 season progressed and was sixth out of eight at the District 2 championships. In major meets, five runners are needed for a team score and up to seven factor into points for opposing teams.

The Lady Lions open the season with seven on the roster and modified scoring this year will allow for dual meet scores with less than five entries.

Junior J.J. Sharpe, the team’s top 2018 district finisher by more than a minute, is back to lead the boys.

With a deeper roster and a 6-16 record a year ago, Youtz is taking aim at moving the boys team above the .500 mark.

The coach said James and Swanchak have a good chance to finish their careers as state qualifiers. They each made the state meet as sophomores when James was fifth and Swanchak eighth in the district.

James was eighth and Swanchak 12th out of 71 runners in the district meet last year.

Maria Wetzel was 20th as a freshman.

Seniors Kenna Lee and Lexi Deutsch and junior Paige Carpenter also return. Sophomore Amaralis Thiel has joined the team.

Sharpe was 23rd out of 80 in the district boys meet.

The Lions finished seventh out of 12 in the team standings with the remainder of the team finishing near each other in the middle of the pack.

Sophomore Cole Henry was the leader of that group.

The Lions return six of seven from their district lineup and eight who figured in the team’s scoring throughout the season.

Seniors Alec Jones, Isaac Vierling and Conor Tobin are also back along with sophomores Michael Bluhm, Michael Measley and Mason Zajac.

Nick Maskaly and Michael Jacoby are two more experienced seniors.

The team has added senior Damian Howard, juniors William Filan, Bill Edwards, Kyle Petrilak and Mason Grella and freshman Deegan Ross, Max Bluhm and Ethan Lee.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal