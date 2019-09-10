Keystone College is now officially back on the football field.

The Giants played their first game since 1948 when they lost to the Wilkes University junior varsity, 23-19, Sunday. The first varsity game is coming up Saturday at Misericordia University.

Keystone’s return to football this season consists of seven games, all on the road, with three against varsity opponents, three against JV teams and one against a junior college.

The first points for the Giants came with 5:58 left in the first quarter when Johnathan Bates threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Angel Rodriguez to force a 7-7 tie.

Bates went 8-for-15 for 126 yards while rushing for 67 yards. He split quarterback duties with Thomas Roach, who threw for 127 yards.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Jordan Olsen tied a 21-year-old single game school record and Hayden Richner moved into a tie for a career record Saturday when Keystone routed Penn State-Scranton, 8-0.

Olsen was named Colonial States Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Monday for her six-goal game in Saturday’s rout. The senior midfielder matched a record set by Marisa Barbiero in 1998.

Richner had two assists in the game, giving her 16 for career.

The Giants are 1-2.

Rebekah Shepherd made 18 saves in a 6-0 loss to Marywood University and had a four-save shutout against PSU-Scranton.

Anna Howell and Ashley Christianson scored two goals each Sunday when Clarks Summit University routed Medgar Evers, 9-0, to improve to 2-1.

MEN’S SOCCER

Keystone goalkeeper Erick Gomez made 10 saves in two games and was named CSAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Gomez had six saves in a 1-0 shutout of Berkeley Saturday. He also got the win against Penn College when Caleb Kinter’s late goal produced a 3-2 Keystone victory.

Tommy Peifer scored a goal and assisted on two Thursday to lead Clarks Summit to its first victory of the season, 3-0, over State University of New York-Delhi.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Keystone sophomore Cameren Brice was named CSAC Runner of the Week after leading Keystone in an 11th-place finish out of 21 teams at the Lebanon Valley College Invitational. He placed 36th overall.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Nathalie Ortiz had 10 kills when new Keystone coach Allison Regan picked up her first career victory Wednesday with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 victory at Immaculata University.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal