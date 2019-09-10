Abington Heights Lady Comets begin cross country title defense

Staff Reports
Abington Heights opened its Lackawanna League girls cross country title defense with three wins in a cluster meet at Valley View Wednesday.

The Lady Comets, who went unbeaten in the league in 2018 before also winning the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional championship, topped Honesdale (27-34), Western Wayne (17-46) and Forest City (20-42).

Abington Heights had five of the top seven finishers at the subregional last season and two of them return.

Junior Abby Marion is the defending District 2 Class 3A champion because she finished second in the subregional, behind only a District 4 runner.

Allison Dammer was the team’s top runner at the state championship and a fifth-place finisher at the subregional as a freshman.

Abington Heights has two more talented young additions this year.

Sophomore Gianna Sabatini and freshman Maia Arcangelo were the team’s second and third runners in the first two meets. Both had successful track and field seasons last spring.

Sabatini finished 13th in the state in Class 3A in the 800-meter run.

Arcangelo set Phil Toccheli Lackawanna Track Conference Junior High Championship Meet records in the 800 and 1600.

Sophomore Ellie Saunders returns from last year’s top seven.

The Abington Heights boys went 19-2 in 2018 when they finished 14th in the state in Class 2A after qualifying for that meet as District 2 runner-up.

The top three runners from that team were all seniors.

Sophomore Gavin Ross is the leading returnee.

Seniors Damon Martin and Noah Bolas are also back.

Freshman Alex Duffy ran second to Ross in the season-opening Moravian Academy Lions Invitational and in Wednesday’s league opener.

Abington Heights went 2-1 in the opener, beating Western Wayne, 16-47, and Forest City, 18-45, and losing to Honesdale, 26-29.

