Abington Heights Lady Comets begin cross country title defense

Will Brown had a pair of birdies and joined partner Bryce Florey to win their better-ball match in the opening foursome in the minimum five holes Monday while leading Abington Heights to a 9-0 victory over host Delaware Valley and the team’s fifth straight Lackawanna League Division 1 regular-season golf championship.

Brown won his singles match, 4 and 3, on the front nine at Lords Valley Country Club. Florey won, 4 and 2.

Dan Flickinger also took his singles match, 5 and 4, by winning the first five holes. He teamed with Andrew Kirtley to take the final foursome.

Michael Marion and Grant Hamilton won the closest matches in the middle foursome, each going to the final hole to secure their individual wins after clinching the better-ball victory at 8.

The Comets are 11-0 with three matches remaining. Second-place Honesdale is 7-3-2 and two other teams are 7-4-1.

Lackawanna Trail

Old Forge 3

Josh Rzucidlo and Andrew Kazmierczak dominated the opening foursome to send Lackawanna Trail on its way to Monday’s Lackawanna League Division 2 victory at Pine Hills Country Club.

The Lions improved to 9-3.

Rzucidlo’s singles point and the better-ball point were won 5 and 4 by taking the first five holes. Kazmierczak won 5 and 3.

Adam Jones, J.P. Gilroy and Nathan Wescott added singles points.

Abington Heights 6 ½

Honesdale 2 ½

Abington Heights clinched at least a tie for first place Friday in Division 1 with the win at home on the front nine at Glen Oak Country Club.

Will Brown and Dan Flickinger swept the three points in the first foursome. The win was secured in the second foursome when Grant Hamilton won his singles point and the better-ball match with James Flickinger, who halved his singles match.

Michael Marion won the first five holes to take his singles match.

Abington Heights 6 ½

Scranton Prep 2 ½

James Flickinger and Grant Hamilton pulled out all three points of the middle foursome on the final hole Thursday when Abington Heights won the non-league battle between unbeaten division leaders on the Falls Course at The Country Club of Scranton.

M.J. Stivala shot 1-under-par, 35 for Scranton Prep while winning his singles point.

Bryce Florey won his singles and better-ball points for the Comets. Andrew Kirtley was his better-ball partner.

Dan Flickinger had a split in singles and won better-ball with Will Brown.

Western Wayne 6

Lackawanna Trail 3

Western Wayne won 2 ½ of the three better-ball points and took singles points in every foursome of Thursday’s Lackawanna Division 2 match at Red Maples.

Andrew Kazmierczak won 5 and 4 and Jeff Gallagher 4 and 3 in their singles matches to lead the Lions.

Lackawanna Trail 7

Montrose 2

Andrew Kazmierczak won the first five holes and combined with Josh Rzucidlo to do the same in better-ball in the first foursome to secure the first two points in the least possible time on the way to the Sept. 11 Lackawanna Division 2 win at Rock Creek.

The Lions swept the first and third foursomes. J.P. Gilroy and Nathan Wescott took their three points.

Richie Cocchini added a singles point.

Abington Heights 7 ½

Wallenpaupack 1 ½

Abington Heights finished strong in its Sept. 10 match on the Glen Oak front nine to post the Lackawanna Division 1 win.

Grant Hamilton had a pair of birdies.

Bryce Florey won his singles match with a par on 9.

Hamilton, Dan Flickinger, Florey and Andrew Kirtley all won in both singles and better-ball to give Abington Heights all six points in the final two foursomes.

GIRLS GOLF

Lackawanna League Qualifier

Liz Franchetti from Abington Heights led Lackawanna League Class 3A players by shooting an 85 Sept. 11 at Scranton Municipal to qualify for the Sept. 30 District 2 Individual Championships at Fox Hill Country Club.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abington Heights 7

North Pocono 0

Riley Mulherin scored twice and had two assists as Abington Heights posted its third shutout of the season in Monday’s road victory to improve to 4-0-1 in Lackawanna League Division 1 and 6-0-1 overall.

Mulherin’s goals were the 50th and 51st of her career.

Abington Heights 4

Wyoming Area 0

Bryn Stiles scored the first goal and assisted another Saturday when host Abington Heights defeated defending District 2 Class 2A champion Wyoming Area in a non-league game.

The Lady Comets dominated, with advantages of 23-6 in shots and 7-1 in corner kicks.

Abigayle Steenback made four saves in the shutout.

Kayla Prezkop, Lucy Abdalla and Morghan Stiles also scored for the Lady Comets.

Maddie Lucas and Allison Murray added assists.

Abington Heights 3

Delaware Valley 1

Riley Mulherin did all the scoring for Abington Heights in Wednesday’s home victory.

Mulherin gave the Lady Comets a 2-0 halftime lead and added a goal after the Lady Warriors had cut the lead to 2-1.

Maggie Seechock assisted the first goal.

Abington Heights led 21-2 in shots and 6-1 in corner kicks.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lackawanna Trail 1

Nanticoke 0

Lilly Rejrat got her shinguard out to stop a shot on a penalty corner attempt in the closing seconds Monday when visiting Lackawanna Trail preserved its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 lead by shutting out second-place Nanticoke.

Belle Coleman scored the game’s only goal with 19:20 remaining off a pass from Jordan Spencer.

Rejrat made six saves, three of them in the final four minutes, for their third shutout in conference play as Lackawanna Trail improved to 5-0 in the division and 6-1 overall.

“She did an awesome job,” Lackawanna Trail coach Gary Wilmet told the Times Leader. “The whole defense did a great job.”

Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Abington Heights 1

Abie Sorokas scored three straight goals to keep Wilkes-Barre Area unbeaten in WVC Division 1 with Monday’s home win.

Caroline Kelly scored for Abington Heights with three seconds left.

Wallenpaupack 2

Lackawanna Trail 0

Lackawanna Trail suffered its only loss so far this season, on the road in Saturday’s non-league game.

Honesdale 2

Abington Heights 1

Honesdale defeated visiting Abington Heights Saturday in WVC Division 1.

Holy Redeemer 5

Abington Heights 0

Holy Redeemer shut out visiting Abington Heights in a WVC Division 1 game Thursday.

Lackawanna Trail 4

Berwick 0

The Lady Lions shut out Berwick in the Sept. 11 WVC Division 2 game.

Abington Heights 3

Delaware Valley 2

Meghan VanWert scored a pair of first-half goals Sept. 10 to lead host Abington Heights to its first win in WVC Division 1.

VanWert opened the scoring and added another goal for a 3-1 lead with 1:38 left in the half.

Abington Heights led in shots, 15-7, and penalty corners, 13-5.

Caroline Kelly added a goal and an assist.

Claudi Kozar and Shaelyn Kobrynich also had assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abington Heights 4

Wallenpaupack 1

Abington Heights improved to 9-1 in the Lackawanna League with Monday’s win.

Bella Peters, Clare DellaValle and Lauren Koczwara swept singles while losing just one game in six sets. Rina Hanumali-Julia Brown won at first singles.

Abington Heights 5

Delaware Valley 0

Top two singles players Bella Peters and Clare DellaValle and the first doubles team of Sidney Horvath-Isabel Holland all posted 6-0, 6-0 wins in Friday’s Lackawanna League match.

Abington Heights 5

Western Wayne 0

Abington Heights lost just one game in 10 sets during the Sept. 11 Lackawanna League victory.

Bella Peters, Lauren Koczwara and Isabel Holland won in singles while the doubles wins came from the teams of Rina Hanumali-Julia Brown and Isabel Lam/Julia Poulson-Houser.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Abington Heights 3-0

Abby Marion and Maia Arcangelo finished second and third during a six-team cluster meet at Montrose Sept. 10 to lead Abington Heights to three Lackawanna League victories.

The Lady Comets are 6-0 to share first place with Valley View after defeating Blue Ridge (15-50), Elk Lake (22-39) and Montrose (22-37).

Lackawanna Trail 0-2

Lackawanna Trail fell to unbeaten Holy Cross, 25-36, and Scranton Prep, 23-38, during a Lackawanna League meet at Mountain View Sept. 10.

The losses were the first two by the Lady Lions, who went 3-0 a week earlier.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Abington Heights 1-2

Gavin Ross finished second overall for the Comets in a six-team cluster meet at Montrose Sept. 10 in a Lackawanna League meet.

Abington Heights defeated Blue Ridge, 18-44, but lost to Elk Lake, 26-30, and Montrose, 25-32.

Lackawanna Trail 0-2

Scranton Prep and Holy Cross each defeated Lackawanna Trail, 15-50, in the Sept. 10 Lackawanna League meet at Mountain View.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Abington Heights 3

Montrose 0

Abington Heights went to Montrose Monday and posted its third straight Lackawanna League victory to improve to 4-2.

Abington Heights 3

Dunmore 0

Abington Heights swept visiting Dunmore Sept. 12.

Western Wayne 3

Lackawanna Trail 0

Lackawanna Trail remained winless through five Lackawanna League matches when it lost at home Sept. 12.

BOYS SOCCER

Delaware Valley 3

Abington Heights 0

Abington Heights (1-3-1) suffered its second straight shutout loss during the Sept. 12 Lackawanna League Division 1 game at Delaware Valley.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Abington-Heights-1.jpg

By Tom Robinson Abington Journal