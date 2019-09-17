Eric Jeffries, Michael Gawlik and David Cronwell led a multi-faceted ground attack Saturday afternoon as host Misericordia University spoiled Keystone College’s return to varsity football with a 47-7 victory at Mangelsdorf Field.

Jeffries ran for four touchdowns while Gawlik and Cromwell both surpassed 100 yards on the ground. The Cougars (1-1) piled up 395 yards rushing and 549 in total offense.

Keystone, playing its first varsity game in 60 years, had lost, 23-19, to the Wilkes junior varsity in its first game back.

Gawlik carried 17 times for 132 yards, Cromwell 15 for 108 and Jeffries 12 for 65.

Keystone used a 23-yard touchdown pass from Johnathan Bates to Javier Tazza to close within 13-7 with 8:20 left in the half.

Brandon Lawyer was in on 10 tackles to lead the Keystone defense. Sean Tocci was in on eight.

MEN’S SOCCER

Keystone College sophomore goalkeeper was named Colonial States Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the third straight time after helping the Giants extend their winning streak to four and improve to 5-1 overall.

Gomez had a total of seven saves when Keystone won at Elmira, 2-1, Sept. 11 and home against Marywood, 4-1, Saturday.

Giants senior midfielder Daniel Zuniga was named CSAC Player of the Week. He scored two goals against Marywood and had an assist in the Elmira game.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Keystone College’s Devin Smith finished 13th Saturday in the Cougar Classic at Misericordia with a time of 29:05.2 for eight kilometers (4.97 miles).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Anna Howell scored one goal and assisted another in the second half Sept. 10 to lead Clarks Summit University to a 3-0 win over Penn State-Schuylkill.

The Lady Defenders are 3-1 on the season.

FIELD HOCKEY

Keystone College’s Savanna Robinson repeated as Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week while Megan Novak, who was also her teammate at Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre, was named CSAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Robinson scored all the goals in a 5-1 win at Keuka Sept. 11. She scored again Saturday in another road win when Novak had a 10-save shutout in goal to lead a 2-0 victory at Elmira College.

Keystone dropped to 3-4 when it lost at home Monday night to King’s College.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal